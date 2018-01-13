on 01/13/2018 |

Clara Mae Shoopman, 74, of Glasgow, died Saturday January 13, 2018, at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. She was born in Glasgow the daughter of the late O.W. Kinslow and Mary Maude Buster Kinslow. Mrs. Shoopman worked for many years as a telephone operator for GTE and later at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. She was a member of the First Church of God.

Survivors include a brother Richard Kinslow of Glasgow; cousins, including Nancy Page of Glasgow and a very special friend Dee Burton of Glasgow.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Shoopman.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, January 17th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday form 4pm until 8pm and Wednesday morning until time for the service.