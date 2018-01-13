Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CLARA MAE SHOOPMAN

on 01/13/2018 |

Clara Mae Shoopman, 74, of Glasgow, died Saturday January 13, 2018, at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. She was born in Glasgow the daughter of the late O.W. Kinslow and Mary Maude Buster Kinslow. Mrs. Shoopman worked for many years as a telephone operator for GTE and later at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. She was a member of the First Church of God.

Survivors include a brother Richard Kinslow of Glasgow; cousins, including Nancy Page of Glasgow and a very special friend Dee Burton of Glasgow.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Shoopman.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, January 17th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be on Tuesday form 4pm until 8pm and Wednesday morning until time for the service.

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CLARA MAE SHOOPMAN”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

CANDACE RICHARDSON

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
17°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 01/13 10%
High 25° / Low 12°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 01/14 0%
High 30° / Low 21°
Partly Cloudy
Snow
Monday 01/15 40%
High 41° / Low 9°
Snow
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Sat 13

Barren County Government Center Closed

January 13 @ 8:00 AM - January 15 @ 5:00 PM
Mon 15

Barren County Courthouse Closed

January 15 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Tue 16

Lunch and Learn

January 16 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Wed 17

Barren County High School SBDM Meeting

January 17 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thu 18

Highland Elementary SBDM Council Meeting

January 18 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.