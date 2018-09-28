Logo


CLARA MAE TARRY STOUT

on 09/28/2018

Clara Mae Tarry Stout, 65, of Glasgow, died Thursday, September 27, 2018 at her home.  She was born in Smiths Grove to the late Powell and Jean McCoy Tarry of Glasgow.

She is survived by two sons, Dereck Brown of Glasgow and Billy Stout (Kristi) of Summer Shade;  two daughters, Angela Trent and Amy Caswell of Edmonton;  seven grandchildren, Ashley Trent (Gavin), of Haywood, Gage Stout of Summer Shade, Jacob, Johnathan and Allen Russell of Missouri, Trevor and Kara Caswell of Upton;  one brother, Charles Tarry (Darlene) of Glasgow;  one sister, Sandra Parrish (Terry) of Summer Shade;  a very special friend of many years, Tim Stephens of Glasgow;  one step son, Bobby Rouse;  several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one brother, Bill Tarry.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Sunday, September 30th at A.F. Crow and Son Funeral Home with burial in Pickett Cemetery.  Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 AM until 8:00 PM and Sunday from 10:00 AM until time for services at the funeral home.

