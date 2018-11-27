on 11/27/2018 |

Clarence Lendell Oakes, age 81 of Scottsville, KY passed away Sunday, November 25, 2018 at his residence in Scottsville, KY. He was born January 29, 1937 to the late James Herbert Oakes and Bessie Rodgers Oakes. He married Mary Lou Rippy Oakes in Mooresville, IN on December 23, 1959. He served in the United States Army. He was retired from Schwitzer Corporation. He was a member of Maple Grove General Baptist Church and Graham Lodge #208.

In addition to his wife Mary Lou Rippy Oakes of Scottsville, KY he is survived by two sons: Nathan Oakes and wife Michelle of Scottsville, KY; Tony Oakes and wife Melissa of Bowling Green, KY; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren also survive.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by one son Thomas Darren Oakes, one daughter Patricia Lynn Oakes Jenkins, three brothers and five sisters.

Funeral Services will be conducted Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home in Scottsville, KY with burial to follow in the Maple Grove General Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM Tuesday, November 27, 2018 and after 7:30 AM until time of funeral service Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home in Scottsville, KY.

Masonic rites will be conducted by Graham lodge #208 at 7:00 PM Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Maple Grove General Baptist Church Cemetery Fund and can be made at the funeral home.