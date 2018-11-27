Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CLARENCE LENDELL OAKES

on 11/27/2018 |

Clarence Lendell Oakes, age 81 of Scottsville, KY passed away Sunday, November 25, 2018 at his residence in Scottsville, KY. He was born January 29, 1937 to the late James Herbert Oakes and Bessie Rodgers Oakes. He married Mary Lou Rippy Oakes in Mooresville, IN on December 23, 1959.  He served in the United States Army. He was retired from Schwitzer Corporation. He was a member of Maple Grove General Baptist Church and Graham Lodge #208.

In addition to his wife Mary Lou Rippy Oakes of Scottsville, KY he is survived by two sons: Nathan Oakes and wife Michelle of Scottsville, KY; Tony Oakes and wife Melissa of Bowling Green, KY; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren also survive.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by one son Thomas Darren Oakes, one daughter Patricia Lynn Oakes Jenkins,  three brothers and five sisters.

Funeral Services will be conducted Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home in Scottsville, KY with burial to follow in the Maple Grove General Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM Tuesday, November 27, 2018 and after 7:30 AM until time of funeral service Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home in Scottsville, KY.

Masonic rites will be conducted by Graham lodge #208 at 7:00 PM Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Maple Grove General Baptist Church Cemetery Fund and can be made at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CLARENCE LENDELL OAKES”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

DARRELL ROACH

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
25°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 11/27 0%
High 30° / Low 17°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 11/28 0%
High 38° / Low 27°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Thursday 11/29 70%
High 50° / Low 46°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.