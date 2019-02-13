Logo


CLARENCE PHELPS BECKETT, JR

on 02/13/2019

Clarence Phelps Beckett, Jr age 88 of Maple Hill, North Carolina passed away Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, North Carolina.    Born in Whitesburg, Kentucky he was the son of the late Clarence Beckett Sr and Frankie Bentley Beckett.    Mr Beckett was a veteran of the United States Navy and a member of the Church of Christ.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM  Sunday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens.  Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM  Saturday and after 9:00 AM Sunday at the funeral home.   He is survived by a son Loren Joseph (Rachel ) Beckett of Maple Hill, North Carolina.   Three daughters;   Pam Richmond of Reynolds, Ohio, Deborah Brewer and Denise Lancaster of Bowling Green, Kentucky.   One brother Douglas Beckett of North Ridgeville, Ohio.   Five grandchildren.    Sarah, Amy and Emily Beckett.    Justin Richmond and Dustin Brewer.   Two great grandchildren also survive.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Emma Houston Beckett and a daughter Jessica Beckett.

