CLARENCE ROYCE BURGESS

on 01/06/2017 |
Obituaries

Clarence Royce Burgess 72 of Glasgow died Thursday, January 5, 2017 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital after a sudden illness.  Born in Glasgow, Royce was the son of the late James Clayton and Mae Kingery Burgess.

He was a graduate of Temple Hill High School and served in the Kentucky National Guard.  He retired from Southern States in Glasgow after 33 years of service.  Royce was a member of Siloam Baptist Church in Glasgow.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sue Houchens Burgess; a daughter Julie Ann Robinson (Craig) of Hodgenville; 3 grandchildren Ashley Nicole Robinson, Brock Daniel Robinson and Sydney Grace Robinson all of Hodgenville; a sister Virginia G. Settle (Larry) of Glasgow; 2 brothers-in-law Ricky Houchens (Lori) and Roger Houchens (Tammy) of Glasgow and his nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, January 8th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be Saturday from 3:00 until 8:00 and Sunday morning until time for services.

