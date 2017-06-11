on 11/06/2017 |

Clarice Gerald Thomas, age 73 of Lucas, KY passed away Saturday, November 4, 2017 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY. She was born September 10, 1944 in Monroe County, KY to the late Fred Bedford Gerald and Sarah Belle Gentry, She married Carl Thomas January 30, 1960.

She was a homemaker and a member of Poplar Log Church of Christ in Monroe County, She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband Carl Thomas of Lucas, KY; One daughter Reda Butler of Lucas, KY; Two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren also survive.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by three brothers R.F., Billie, and Charles Gerald, two sisters Ruth Dubree, and Ruby Birge.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 1:00 PM at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home Scottsville, KY with burial to follow in the Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be 3:00 PM-8:00 PM Monday, November 6, 2017 and after 7:30AM until time of funeral Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home Scottsville, KY.

Memorials are suggested to the Union Cemetery.