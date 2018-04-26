on 04/26/2018 |

Clarine Thomas, 88, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at Diversicare in Glasgow. Born in Barren County, she was the daughter of the late Ollie Walker Combs and Rhoda Ann Pitcock Combs. Her husband was the late Jessie Thomas. Mrs. Thomas was a homemaker and had been employed at Sorensen Manufacturing and Glasgow Industries. She was a member of the Freedom Baptist Church.

She is survived by four children, Jessie Thomas Jr. and wife Martha Nell of Glasgow, JoAnn Gumm and husband John Gordon Gumm of Harrodsburg, KY, Teresa Lewis and husband Nicholas of Savannah, TN and Timothy Thomas and wife Brenda of Glasgow; 7 grandchildren, John (Lindsay) Thomas, Charlie Thomas, Allison (Doug) Amshoff,

Karen (Dr. T. C.) Trial, Melissa Stobie, Dr. Amanda Lewis and fiancé Dr. Gilbert Brown and Heather (David) Aument; 6 great grandchildren and 2 step great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by 4 brothers and 2 sisters.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Sunday, April 29th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 4pm until 8pm and 8am Sunday until time for the service.