Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Clarine Thomas

on 04/26/2018 |

Clarine Thomas, 88, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at Diversicare in Glasgow.  Born in Barren County, she was the daughter of the late Ollie Walker Combs and Rhoda Ann Pitcock Combs.  Her husband was the late Jessie Thomas. Mrs. Thomas was a homemaker and had been employed at Sorensen Manufacturing and Glasgow Industries.  She was a member of the Freedom Baptist Church.

She is survived by four children, Jessie Thomas Jr. and wife Martha Nell of Glasgow, JoAnn Gumm and husband John Gordon Gumm of Harrodsburg, KY, Teresa Lewis and husband Nicholas of Savannah, TN and Timothy Thomas and wife Brenda of Glasgow; 7 grandchildren, John (Lindsay) Thomas, Charlie Thomas, Allison (Doug) Amshoff,

Karen (Dr. T. C.) Trial, Melissa Stobie, Dr. Amanda Lewis and fiancé Dr. Gilbert Brown and Heather (David) Aument; 6 great grandchildren and 2 step great grandchildren.  She was also preceded in death by 4 brothers and 2 sisters.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Sunday, April 29th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Bethlehem Cemetery.  Visitation will be Saturday from 4pm until 8pm and 8am Sunday until time for the service.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Clarine Thomas”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

JACKIE NUCKOLS

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 04/26 20%
High 62° / Low 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Friday 04/27 20%
High 70° / Low 46°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Saturday 04/28 10%
High 63° / Low 35°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Sat 28

Children’s Clothing Give-Away

April 28 @ 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sat 28

Hiseville Elementary School Fundraiser

April 28 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sun 29

Hymn Sing and Good Ole Southern Style Lunch

April 29 @ 10:45 AM - 5:00 PM
Sun 29

Spring Revival at Glasgow Wesleyan Church

April 29 @ 7:00 PM - May 4 @ 12:00 AM
Thu 03

Derby Day Flea Market,

May 3 @ 8:00 AM - May 5 @ 5:00 PM
Thu 03

Chair Yoga Sessions

May 3 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Sat 05

Bassmaster Benefit Tournament Rescheduled

May 5 @ 4:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Sat 05

25th Annual Kiwanis James W Barton Memorial Golf Classic

May 5 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.