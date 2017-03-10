Clayborn “Jerry” Carroll age 76 of Bonnieville passed away Thursday, March 9 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. He was a Hart County native, born on March 9, 1941 to the late Ernest “Jack” & Nancy Crain Carroll.

Jerry was a U.S. Army veteran serving in Germany during Vietnam. He was a member of the Mt. Olivet Baptist, a Kentucky Colonel and he supported the Bonnieville Volunteer Fire Department by making wood items for their fundraising auctions.

Jerry is survived by his wife Mary Ragland Carroll; One daughter Annette Puckett & husband Bobby of Bonnieville; One granddaughter Beth Ann Puckett & husband Floyd of Bonnieville; Two great-grandsons Aidan & Brandon Puckett; One sister Rachel Tomes & husband Marshall of Roundhill, KY

He was preceded in death by a brother Ernest Wayne Carroll

Funeral services for Clayborn “Jerry” Carroll will be 1pm Sunday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Jack Srygler officiating. Burial will follow in the Memory Park Cemetery at Bonnieville. Visitation will be Saturday from 3-9pm and after 9am Sunday at the Sego Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to the Bonnieville Vol. Fire Department to purchase equipment needed.