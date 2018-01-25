Logo


CLAYTON LOUIS PEDEN

on 01/25/2018 |

Clayton Louis Peden, age 87, passed from this life on January 24th 2018.  He was a son of the late Will and Pearl Crenshaw Peden. A native resident of Glasgow, he is survived by his wife of 62 years Helene Kopp Peden; 7 children: Patricia Lynn Peden (Peter Kallassy), Sandra Peden Davis ( Boyd ), Bruce Wayne Peden (Linda), Brian Louis Peden (Nellie), Don Clayton Peden (Cynthia), Michael Travis Peden (Cheryl), Anthony Dean Peden (Rachel); 11 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren.

He served his country in the Untied States Air Force during the Korean Conflict and was stationed at Biloxi, MS,  Anchorage, AK, and Tacoma, WA.  Clayton worked briefly for Boeing Aircraft company before resettling in Glasgow and making his living by farming, woodworking, and furniture restoration.

Clayton was also an accomplished musician on several instruments. Most skillful at thumb picking style guitar, he enjoyed entertaining, playing, and singing.  He was also a talented artist creating beautiful oil paintings and portraits.  Clayton enjoyed time with family and church.  He made many friends during his lifetime.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.  Burial with military honors provided by Glasgow Chapter 20 DAV will be in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

