Clemmie Leo Chapman, 91, of Glasgow, left for his heavenly home, Sunday, July 1, 2018 at Diversicare of Glasgow. Born April 29, 1927 he was the son of the late Clemmie Luther and Sarah Emma Jones Chapman.

Leo was a member of Westwood Church of Christ and he proudly served his country as a member of the U. S. Army during WWII. After returning to Glasgow he was employed by the Glasgow Fire Dept. and later P&J Equipment, Ben & Elmer Tractor and finally Leo’s Tractor Service.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Montie Ward Chapman; 2 daughters, Debbie (Gary)Wells and Brenda Chapman; 4 grandchildren, Jamey (Amber) Wells, Jennifer (Brandon) Kelly, Scotty (Beth) Spann, and Sharon Spann; 9 great-grandchildren, Jaydon, Corbin and Cash Wells, Jace Kelly, Conner and Madison Spann, Ashaya (Wesley) Houchens, Tyler Likens and Mikayla Hurt and 2 great-great grandchildren, Westin and Wyatt Houchens. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Floyd and Paul Chapman and 2 sisters, Virginia Thomas and Velma Mosby.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 4th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Military honors will be provided by D.A.V. Chapter 20 of Glasgow. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and Wednesday morning until time for the service.