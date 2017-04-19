Cleota Gentry, age 91, of Hardyville, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2017 at Signature Health Care. She was a native of Hart County and a lifetime member of Monroe Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She loved her God and her church so dearly. She helped her late husband, Burton, on the farm and was retired from Mallory Corp. of Glasgow. She was also a retired bus monitor for the Hart County School System.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Burton W. Gentry; her parents, Joe Elmer and Emma O’Banion Carter; one great-grandson, Josh Gentry; one sister, Aline Thompson; and two brothers, W. G. Carter and R. T. Carter

She is survived by her two sons, Kenneth Gentry and wife, Sandra of Hardyville and Bill Gentry and wife, Doris, of Hardyville; five grandchildren, Mark Gentry and wife, Margie of Hardyville; Michael Gentry and wife, Marsha, of Hardyville; Paul Gentry and wife, Erin, of Hardyville; Wes Gentry and wife, Russann of Hardyville; Stuart Gentry and wife, Nicole of Hardyville; eleven great-grandchildren, Matthew Gentry, Maegan Trent, Emily Gentry, Andrew Gentry, Natalie Anderson, Mason Gentry, Hadley Philpott, Tori Gentry, Luke Gentry, Carter Gentry & River Gentry; three great-great-grandchildren, Kayden Gentry, Blake Woehler and Shelby Woehler, several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. at Monroe Cumberland Presbyterian Church with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation at Monroe Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Thursday from 3-8 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. until time of service.

