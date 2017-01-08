Cleva D. Goad 94 of Glasgow passed away Saturday, January 07, 2017 in Glasgow. She was preceded in death by her husband Warren L. Goad, parents Wealthie and Truman Carter and one sister Naomi Gentry. Mrs. Goad was a homemaker and in her younger years was an avid golfer at Glasgow Country Club and also bowled on several bowling leagues. She was a member of First United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her son Richard D. Goad of Glasgow; 2 daughters Evelyn (Larry) Culver of Kingsport, TN and Barbara (Ted) Taylor of Glasgow; 5 grandchildren Bryan (Micah) Goad, Richard C. (Ivy) Goad, Jo (Bucky) Dearing, Tracy (Bob) Caswell and Amy (Sean) Blades; several great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her sisters Loretta Stone of Tompkinsville and Wynema Whiteaker of McMinnville, TN; a brother Julius (Jean) Carter of Louisville and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Mondayfrom 11:00 AM until time for the service.