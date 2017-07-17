on 07/17/2017 |

Clifford Cleo York 66 of Glasgow, KY died Sunday, July 16, 2017 at his residence. Born in Glasgow he was the son of the late Cleo John Lewis and Alma Effie Serena Broaddus York. Mr. York gave his life to Christ at Bethel Independent Baptist Church and was a roofer and construction worker.

Survivors include his wife Doris Wooten York of Glasgow; 2 sons Roger York (Tracie) and Jimmy York both of Glasgow; 2 grandchildren Jonathon and Kacie York both of Glasgow; a sister Cordie Eden of Glasgow; 3 brothers Bill York (Mary), Alvis York (Sue) and Larry York (Diane) all of Glasgow and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a sister Jane Dickerson and 2 brothers Jim and Freddie York.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the White Cemetery. Visitation will be after 3:00pm Tuesday at the funeral home.