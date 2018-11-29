on 11/29/2018 |

Clifford Earl Creech, 52, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Tuesday, November 27th, at his residence. Clifford was born in Indianapolis, IN on May 22, 1966, son of Wilma Francis (Crawford) & James Pendergrass, of Booneville, KY and the late Norman Creech.

He was employed in the Maintenance Department at Monroe County B of E.

He married Ledenna “Dee” Summers, December 30, 2006 at Gamaliel City Hall.

Clifford is also survived by, Wife, “Dee” Cheech of Tompkinsville,

two sons Joe Wilder, of Bowling Green, KY; Christopher Lee Creech, of Booneville, KY;

three sisters, Monrella Buchanan, of Little Rock, AR; Lisa Collins, of Foley, AL; Melanie Sanders, of Franklin, IN. brother, Edwin Creech, of Booneville, KY;

His Father Norman Creech & brother, Mikel Creech preceded him in death.

Funeral Service at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville, at 1 PM on Saturday, December 1st, with Brother Eddie Wilson officiating.

Visitation, Friday 3-8 PM and Saturday 6 AM-1 PM at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. .

Interment at Mt. Poland Cemetery, Tompkinsville KY.

Family request donations to the Funeral Home, help with expenses.