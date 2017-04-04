Clifton “Boonie” Cleary Jr. 69, Beloved husband, father and papa, passed away peacefully April 3, 2017 at his home in Glasgow. He was born in Monroe County, March 9, 1948, the son of the late Clifton and Jarene Cleary who survives. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran, employee of Larry Glass Construction for over 40 years and a member of Coral Hill Church of Christ.

Survivors include his mother, Jarene Cleary of Glasgow; his wife of 47 years, Regina Glass Cleary of Glasgow; daughter, Kellie Cleary Shirley (Jimmy) of Hodgenville, KY; son, Cliff Cleary of Glasgow, KY; 5 grandchildren, Austin Shirley of Ashburn, VA, Gabriel Shirley of Hodgenville, KY, Summer, Lyndsay and Jada Cleary of Glasgow, KY; 2 sisters, Vicki Wyatt (Steve) and Jo Jessie (Danny) both of Glasgow, KY; 2 brothers, Wayne Cleary (Shirley) of Summer Shade, KY and Tommy Sneed (Nanette) of Glasgow, KY; 7 brother-in-law’s, John Glass (Dorothy), Hollis Glass, Larry Glass, Perry Glass (Rose), Bernice Glass (Paula), Lonnie Ray Glass (Sandy) and Leland Glass (Ancy); 2 sister-in-law’s, Carolyn Lyons (Rick) and Ruthene Glass; as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Clifton Cleary and grandparents. Boonie will be remembered as a beautiful soul, who was a blessing to every life he touched.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Friday, April 7, 2017 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Military honors provided by D.A.V. Chapter #20 of Glasgow. Visitation will be after 11:00am Thursday at the funeral home and on Friday morning until time for services at 1:00pm.