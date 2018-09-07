Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CLIFTON C FRANCIS

on 07/09/2018 |

Clifton C. Francis, 84, of Glasgow passed away, Sunday July 8, 2018 following an extended illness. He was born in Barren County the son of the late Lonnie Garrett “Jack” Francis and Della Waller Francis. Clifton served two tours of duty with the U.S. Army, one in the late 50s and the other began in 1962. He was a foreman at the National Wood Company in Glasgow for over thirty years and is a long-time member of the Coral Hill Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife Shirley Harrison Francis of Glasgow; a son Coty Francis (Carol Faye) of Cullman, AL; sister Clarice Strode (Harold) of Mt. Hermon; 3 brothers Curtis Francis of Glasgow, Clarence Francis (Connie) of Glasgow and Cleveland Francis (Janie) of Louisville; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother Harold Francis and a sister in law Dimple Francis.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Thursday, July 12, 2018 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Caney Fork Cemetery at Etoile. Visitation will be from 4:00pm till 8:00pm Wednesday and Thursday until time for services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to Barren River Animal Welfare Association, P.O. Box 171 Glasgow, KY 42142

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CLIFTON C FRANCIS”

Please Leave a Reply

STUFF THE BUS IS COMING TO GLASGOW!

ON SATURDAY, JULY 7TH, STUFF THE BUS WILL BE AT SOUTHGATE HOUCHENS IGA! CLICK THE LOGO OR GO ONTO WCLU’S FACEBOOK TO FIND OUT MORE!

 


Person of the Day

 

DOROTHY ELLIOTT

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
88°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Monday 07/09 20%
High 89° / Low 71°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Tuesday 07/10 30%
High 89° / Low 71°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Clear
Wednesday 07/11 20%
High 88° / Low 64°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« July 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Sun 29

Sneed Family Singing at Holland Missionary Baptist Church

July 29 @ 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fri 24

Sneed Family Singing at River Park Center

August 24 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 25

Sneed Family Singing at Capital Arts Center

August 25 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.