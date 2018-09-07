on 07/09/2018 |

Clifton C. Francis, 84, of Glasgow passed away, Sunday July 8, 2018 following an extended illness. He was born in Barren County the son of the late Lonnie Garrett “Jack” Francis and Della Waller Francis. Clifton served two tours of duty with the U.S. Army, one in the late 50s and the other began in 1962. He was a foreman at the National Wood Company in Glasgow for over thirty years and is a long-time member of the Coral Hill Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife Shirley Harrison Francis of Glasgow; a son Coty Francis (Carol Faye) of Cullman, AL; sister Clarice Strode (Harold) of Mt. Hermon; 3 brothers Curtis Francis of Glasgow, Clarence Francis (Connie) of Glasgow and Cleveland Francis (Janie) of Louisville; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother Harold Francis and a sister in law Dimple Francis.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Thursday, July 12, 2018 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Caney Fork Cemetery at Etoile. Visitation will be from 4:00pm till 8:00pm Wednesday and Thursday until time for services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to Barren River Animal Welfare Association, P.O. Box 171 Glasgow, KY 42142