CLIMATE CHANGE AFFECTS MILITARY???

As President Donald Trump rolls back programs that help slow climate change, national security experts say it could pose major problems for the U-S military he’s also trying to build up. Defense Council member Brendan McKinnon with the Truman National Security Project says he didn’t spend much time thinking about the environment – but being deployed to the Arabian Gulf in 2008 changed his mind. He says the sole mission for him, and fellow U-S Coast Guard members, was protecting the one functioning Iraqi offshore oil platform.



President Trump has argued that rolling back the E-P-A’s Clean Power Plan is part of a larger strategy to minimize government regulations that he says cost jobs and slow economic growth. But his environmental legacy is prompting some major push-back, including “March for Science” demonstrations later this month, on Earth Day.

Retired Marine Corps General Stephen Cheney, C-E-O of the American Security Project, says Trump is ignoring the fact that climate change makes the military’s job harder and more dangerous. Cheney believes policies to fight a warming climate will make the nation safer in the long run.



McKinnon says 99 percent of scientists and a majority of Americans – including Trump voters – don’t want to ditch the Clean Power Plan. He points out that there are opportunities for Kentuckians to stand up for their beliefs.



There are several “March for Science” events scheduled in Kentucky for April 22nd – in Lexington, Louisville and Bowling Green.