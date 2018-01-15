on 01/15/2018 |

Clint Cook, 35, of Bon Ayr, departed this life on Thursday, January 11, 2018. He was born on April 24, 1982 in Glasgow, KY. He was married to Beth Honeycutt Cook, who survives.

He was a member of Woodland United Baptist Church. Clint was a former employee of Country Oven Bakery, and was self employed with Drywall Services.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory— two sons, Blake and Tanner Cook both of Bon Ayr; mother, Marquita Cook of Bon Ayr; father, Barry Cook of Cedar Springs; biological father, Roger Carter of Louisville; one sister, Tori Vincent of Bon Ayr; grandparents, Leo and Bonnie Cook of Cedar Springs and several nieces and nephews. Clint was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charlie and Frankie Bellamy.

Interment will be in Woodland Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Clint Cook Memorial Fund, c/o Patton Funeral Home, P.O. Box 326, Brownsville, KY 42210.

VISITATION

12 – 8 pm, Monday, January 15, 2018

9 am – 12 pm, Tuesday, January 16, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL

12 pm, Tuesday, January 16, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel