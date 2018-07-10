Logo


CLINTON COUNTY HOME SEARCH RESULTS IN BIG MARIJUANA BUST

on 10/07/2018 |

Clinton County, (October 5, 2018) – On October 4th, 2018 at approximately 10:30 AM CST Trooper Jordan Carter and Sheriff Jim Guffey responded to a residence 8 miles west of Albany, on Martin Cross Rd. Information was received of an adult in the residence was smoking marijuana around children. Upon arrival, units made contact with 31 year old Anthony Garrett of Albany. Garrett consented to a search of his residence resulting in Trooper Carter locating several bags of marijuana, marijuana plants, and a large sum of cash. Garret was arrested and charged with cultivating in marijuana 5 plants or more 1st offense, trafficking in marijuana 8 oz to 5 lbs 1st offense, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Garret was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

