Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CLOE NELL BOONE FORD

on 12/27/2018 |

Cloe Nell (Boone) Ford, 85, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Thursday, December 27th, at Barren County Healthcare & Rehab in Glasgow, KY. Cloe was born in Monroe County, KY on December 2, 1933, daughter of the late Thula (Williams) and Edgar Boone. She married the late Carlos D. Ford who preceded her in death November 21, 2000. She worked at Key’s Mfg. was a homemaker & member at Grandview Church of Christ.

Cloe is survived by, two step daughters, Nedith Ford, of Tompkinsville, KY; Ramona Bowman, of Tompkinsville, KY; sister, Zova Cable, of Evansville, IN, 4 step-grandchildren, Torrie & Greg Johnson, Teresa & Olan Murray, Jason & Barbara Bowman & Alicia Short, 7 step-great-grandchildren, Zack & Emily Ford, Joe Paul Johnson, Katie & Matthew Gray, Anderson Bowman, Elaina Short, Alex Bowman & Gabe Short & 1 step-great-great-grandchild, Anna Grace Ford.

Her Parents, step-sons, Ned & Waymon Ford, brothers, Edward & Everett Boone & sisters, Flora Witty, Ruby Steenbergen, Delphi Frazier & Mallie Rich preceded her in death.

Funeral Service at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville, KY, at 1 PM on Saturday, December 29th, with Wayne Cleary officiating. Interment at Ebenezer Cemetery.
Visitation, Friday 4-8 PM. and Saturday 6 AM-1 PM. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.
Greg & Joe Paul Johnson, Olan Murray, Jason & Alex Bowman, Zachery Ford, Joe Boone & Gabe Short. Donations requested to the Ebenezer Cemetery.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CLOE NELL BOONE FORD”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

JOHN T SMITH

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory

Issued:
2:29 PM CST on December 27, 2018
Expires:
6:00 AM CST on December 28, 2018
Overcast
Currently
60°
Overcast
Rain
Thursday 12/27 100%
High 60° / Low 55°
Rain
Chance of Rain
Friday 12/28 30%
High 58° / Low 28°
Chance of Rain
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 12/29 10%
High 45° / Low 32°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.