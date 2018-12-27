on 12/27/2018 |

Cloe Nell (Boone) Ford, 85, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Thursday, December 27th, at Barren County Healthcare & Rehab in Glasgow, KY. Cloe was born in Monroe County, KY on December 2, 1933, daughter of the late Thula (Williams) and Edgar Boone. She married the late Carlos D. Ford who preceded her in death November 21, 2000. She worked at Key’s Mfg. was a homemaker & member at Grandview Church of Christ.

Cloe is survived by, two step daughters, Nedith Ford, of Tompkinsville, KY; Ramona Bowman, of Tompkinsville, KY; sister, Zova Cable, of Evansville, IN, 4 step-grandchildren, Torrie & Greg Johnson, Teresa & Olan Murray, Jason & Barbara Bowman & Alicia Short, 7 step-great-grandchildren, Zack & Emily Ford, Joe Paul Johnson, Katie & Matthew Gray, Anderson Bowman, Elaina Short, Alex Bowman & Gabe Short & 1 step-great-great-grandchild, Anna Grace Ford.

Her Parents, step-sons, Ned & Waymon Ford, brothers, Edward & Everett Boone & sisters, Flora Witty, Ruby Steenbergen, Delphi Frazier & Mallie Rich preceded her in death.

Funeral Service at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville, KY, at 1 PM on Saturday, December 29th, with Wayne Cleary officiating. Interment at Ebenezer Cemetery.

Visitation, Friday 4-8 PM. and Saturday 6 AM-1 PM. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Greg & Joe Paul Johnson, Olan Murray, Jason & Alex Bowman, Zachery Ford, Joe Boone & Gabe Short. Donations requested to the Ebenezer Cemetery.