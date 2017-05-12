Logo


CLORINE JONES LAWSON

on 12/05/2017 |

Clorine Jones Lawson 100, of Glasgow, died Monday, December 4, 2017 at Diversicare of Glasgow. Mrs. Lawson was born near Temple Hill on April 7, 1917 to Ina Chloe Norman Jones and Levi Leonard Jones.

Mrs. Lawson graduated from Temple Hill High School in 1936 as the class Valedictorian setting a precedent that was followed by all five of her daughters. She graduated from LPN school in Glasgow in 1966 and worked at T. J. Samson Hospital until 1982. She was a member of Refuge Church of Christ. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Lee Lawson, a great grandchild and 4 siblings, Edwin Jones, Iona Murray, Susan Cox and Lindsey “L.T.” Jones.

She is survived by 5 daughters; Nadine Lowe of Bowling Green, Joanne Crawford (Neville) of Madisonville, Marian Meredith (Hollis) of Glasgow, Martha Ford (Eddie) of Summer Shade and Leoma Copas (Jerry) of Glasgow; 12 grandchildren, Vernon, Willard, and Rachel Lowe, Naomi Moody, Thomas Sneed, Norman, Kelly and Aaron Meredith, Lee Anne Ferguson, Eddie Ford Jr., Emily Huddleston and Bobby Copas, 27 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great-grandchildren and 1 sister, Lou Alice Witty of Bowling Green.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday, December 8th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Union #2 Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4pm until 8pm and Friday morning before services.

