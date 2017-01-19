Logo


CLOSE- BUT NO SIMPLE CITATION

on 01/19/2017
Officer Corbin with Glasgow Police responded to Elm Hill Drive after receiving a call of a fight and a small child crying. Upon arrival a man answered the door and, according to the citation, marijuana could be smelled when the door was opened. Officer Corbin told the man inside that if he only had a small amount of marijuana, he would only issue him a citation. When the man, 48 year old Clifford Patrick Grinds, handed over the marijuana the bag also contained two bags of crystal meth. According to the citation, Grinds told police he sold meth to help pay the bills.

Grinds was arrested and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.

