CLOSINGS FOR WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 17, 2018

on 01/16/2018 |

CLOSED WEDNESDAY

Barren County Schools closed Wednesday

Cave City Christian Church -No services Wednesday night

Caverna Schools closed Wednesday

Edmonson County Schools Closed Wednesday

Gethsemane Baptist Child Care opening at 6:30AM Wednesday and closing at 2PM

Gethsemane Educational Institute closed

Glasgow Schools closed Wednesday

The Barren County Boys and Girls Club will be closed Wednesday

KCTCS -all campuses closed Wednesday

Metcalfe County Schools closed Wednesday

WKU-Bowling Green and Owensboro operating on normal schedule

WKU-Elizabethtown, Fort Knox and Glasgow campuses will be closed