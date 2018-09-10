Logo


CLYDE CRAWFORD JR

on 10/09/2018 |

Clyde Crawford Jr., age 89, of Gamaliel passed away on Sunday, October 7, 2018 at the Monroe County Medical Center. He was born February 15, 1929 in Bath County, KY to the late Clyde Crawford Sr. and Mande Lee Crawford. He was united in marriage with his late wife, Betty Jane Underwood Crawford on July 04, 1951. Clyde retired from the Monroe County Board of Education, from the Custodial department, after many years of faithful service. He attended the Corinth Church of Christ in Monroe County and served many years in ministry.

He is survived by three daughters: L’Tanya Crawford of Gamaliel, Lenora Tooley of Gamaliel, and La Sandra Crawford Woods and husband Joe of Franklin, KY; two sons: Oscar Lee Crawford and wife Bonnie of Pheonix, Arizona and Ronnie Wayne Crawford of Logan County, KY, one brother: Charles E. Crawford of Indianapolis, IN and one sister: Emma Jean Barfield of Maryland; twelve grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents he is preceded in death one sister: Gertrude Crawford and one brother Oscar Henry Crawford.

Pallbearers will be Justin Tooley, Jackson Hamilton, Drew Hamilton, Grant Hamilton, Nick Crawford Graves, Heath Crawford, Hubert Crawford, and Laura Jayne Crawford.
Honorary pallbearers will be John Osgatharpe, Fontice Neal Pipkin, Jamie Tooley, Gregory P. Hamilton, Larry Tim Ross, Dara Ford, Christine Frazier, Melvina Walden, and Brenda Harlan.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at 12PM at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel. Tim McHenry will officiate the service. Burial will follow in the Old School Cemetery in Fountain Run. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 12 from 4PM-8PM. Visitation will continue on Saturday, October 13 from 7:30 AM until service time at 12:00 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the Old School Cemetery in Fountain Run. (Checks should be made Carlotta Chism.)

