CLYDE EDWARD SHORT

on 08/21/2018 |

Clyde Edward Short, 75, of Glasgow, died Monday, August 20, 2018 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital.  The Monroe County native was the son of the late J. C. and Morene Collins Short.  He was retired from Ford Motor Company and was a member of the Refuge Church of Christ at Eighty-Eight.  His hobbies and interests included gardening, fishing, playing cards, bluegrass music and being a huge UK fan.

Survivors include his wife Mitzi Robertson Short; 2 daughters Kenya Gillenwater and Tanger Swallows and husband Gary both of Louisville; 3 grandchildren Brittany Swallows, Kaelyn and Jake Gillenwater; his pet dog Connor; 5 brothers Charles Short (Carolyn) of Glasgow, Wayne Short (Phyllis) of Temple Hill, Steve Short (Margie) of Mud Lick, Ricky Short (Debbie) of Loxley, AL and Danny Short of Conway, SC; 4 sisters Ruby Grider of Louisville, Barbara Cleary (Paul) of Glasgow, Judy Short of Glasgow and Jackie Firkins (Tim) of Shepherdsville; a sister-in-law Janice Short of Mud Lick and several nieces and nephews.  He was preceded in death by a brother James Short.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, August 24th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Gamaliel Cemetery.  Visitation will be Thursday from 5pm until 8pm and Friday morning until time for the service.

