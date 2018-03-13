Logo


CLYDE G GOOD

on 03/13/2018 |

Clyde G. Good, 80, of Glasgow, died Monday, March 5, 2018 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital.  Mr. Good was born in Pike County, KY the son of Landon and Laura Mae Gross Good.  Mr. Good was a farmer and a member of the East Main Street Church of Christ.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ronda Daniels Good; 2 daughters, Julia (Keith) Palmer and Beth (James) Eaton; 2 sons, Daniel (Rebecca) Good and Clyde (Patricia) Good, Jr.  Four grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren also survive.  He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Rick Good.

The family chose cremation and no services locally at this time.  A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to:

Kosair Charities

982 Eastern Parkway

P.O. Box 37370

Louisville, KY 40233-7370

