on 11/20/2017 |

Clyde Wheeler, 86 of Upton passed away peacefully at 11:50pm Saturday, November 18 at his home with his family by his side. He was the son of the late Charles & Thelma Lanham Wheeler. After his retirement from GE he enjoyed life on his farm with his wife and children. He had a passion for and love for all animals & especially his best friend a little dog named Buddy. He was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church and he attended Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years-Jeanette Martin Wheeler; Five sons-Lanny Wheeler & wife Debbie of Sonora, Danny Wheeler & wife Tina of Upton, Louis Wheeler & wife Alice of Upton, Steve Wheeler & wife Kay of Upton, Roger Wheeler & wife Tammy of Caneyville; One daughter-Lonia Bryant & hus. Randy of Upton; 13 grandchildren-Jackie Bradley, Louis Wheeler, Jr., Emma Wheeler, Jenny Wheeler, Jimmy Wheeler, Scott Wheeler, Lannah Wheeler, Tina Senisi, Karen Kilgore, David Wheeler, Joshua Wheeler, Ariana Wheeler and Brookie Clover; 29 great-grandchildren; One sister-Geneva Small of Falls Church, VA

He was preceded in death by a sister Delores Isaacs & a brother Charles Wheeler.

Funeral services for Clyde Wheeler will be 11am CST Wednesday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Leesville Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3pm-8pm CST and after 8am Wednesday at the Sego Funeral Home