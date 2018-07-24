CMS IS COLLECTING COMMENTS ON GOVERNOR BEVINS 1115 MEDICAID WAIVER

on 07/24/2018 |

CMS is once again collecting comments on Governor Bevin’s 1115 Medicaid waiver, called Kentucky HEALTH. Federal administrators are hoping to re-approve the waiver after it was recently blocked in federal court for not meeting the core objective of the Medicaid program. The Judge also criticized federal administrators for ignoring public comments in their decision to approve the waiver, which is a reminder that your voice matters!

The NEW 30-day federal comment period runs from July 19th through August 18th. During this time, state administrators will also be collecting comments for new regulations created for Kentucky HEALTH, so it is now time to collect comments for both state and federal periods to let officials know what you think of Governor Bevin’s proposed Medicaid changes and how they would impact you, your family or your community.

By completing this survey your comments will be shared with State and Federal Administrators.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSetBp8850EArnPcYKmxyB4BbCnJjSMebvuFzL5FqoC-mdVthg/viewform