Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

COE FIELDS REMINDS CITIZENS ABOUT DONOR DAY ON FEB 14

on 02/07/2019 |

February 14th is National Donor Day, which aims to serve as a reminder of the importance of discussing the lifesaving possibilities of organ and tissue donation. Thanks to the Circuit Court Clerks of Kentucky, showing the heart on your driver’s license is the perfect way to start a conversation about love and legacy.
Krissie Fields, Barren Co. Circuit Court Clerk said, “We encourage everyone to use National Donor Day to discuss organ donation with those closest to you. Joining the Organ Donor Registry means you have made the decision to save and heal lives at the time of your death, if you are eligible. It won’t happen for many years, but at that time, what an amazing gift to give someone a second chance at life. A last act of love and kindness to another soul.”
Currently more than 1,000 people are awaiting a lifesaving transplant in Kentucky with more than 114,000 waiting nationwide. Every day 22 people die waiting. Everyone is eligible to register as a donor when you renew your driver’s license or online www.registerme.org. There are no health or age limits.
The dollar donations at Circuit Court Clerks’ Driver’s License counters and other philanthropic partners, including KODA and Kosair Charities, fund the statewide community outreach and public relations efforts to grow the Registry. Kentucky was recently recognized by Donate Life America for outstanding increases in Registry rates.
For more information, call 1-866-945-5433, email info@trustforlife.org or visit www.trustforlife.org. To register as a donor, go to www.registerme.org.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “COE FIELDS REMINDS CITIZENS ABOUT DONOR DAY ON FEB 14”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

 

Weather Forecast

Areal Flood Watch

Issued:
2:12 AM CST on February 07, 2019
Expires:
12:00 AM CST on February 08, 2019

Wind Advisory

Issued:
9:07 AM CST on February 07, 2019
Expires:
11:00 PM CST on February 07, 2019
Mostly Cloudy
Currently
69°
Mostly Cloudy
Rain
Thursday 02/07 90%
High 71° / Low 22°
Rain
Clear
Friday 02/08 0%
High 34° / Low 19°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 02/09 0%
High 40° / Low 28°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.