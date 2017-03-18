Col. Harold Glenn McKinney (Ret.), 68, Glasgow, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2017, at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. He was retired from the United States Air Force.

Survivors include his wife Linda.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 until 2 at the funeral home.