COLUMBIA MAN ARRESTED AFTER FRIDAY EVENING ACCIDENT

on 12/03/2017 |

A Columbia man is in jail following a Friday evening accident.

 

Kentucky State Police investigated a two vehicle injury collision on KY80 near the intersection of Rutledge Road around 6:30 Friday evening.  28 year old James Burris, of Columbia, was driving a 2000 Freightliner semi traveling east on KY80, when he crossed the center line and struck a 2004 Ford being operated by 71 year-old Danny Helm, of Columbia.

 

Burris was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the collision and was transported to T. J. Health Hospital in Columbia.  Helm was wearing his seat belt and was airlifted to University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington where he succumbed to his injuries Saturday evening.

 

Burris was arrested and lodged in the Adair County Jail, charged with Leaving the scene of an Accident.

Sergeant Jason Morris is investigating and was assisted at the scene by KSP Post 15, Adair County Sherriff’s Department, Air Evac 43, Adair County Fire, EMS, Columbia Police, and Kentucky Department of Highways.

