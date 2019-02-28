COMMOTION AT HAPPY VALLEY HOUCHENS STORE LEADS TO ARREST

on 02/28/2019 |

A Glasgow man has been arrested after a commotion outside of the Houchens Market on Happy Valley Road on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Glasgow Police citation, Wayland Hendrix, 41, was “causing a disturbance with the customers and clerks at the store.” Hendrix was cursing and yelling at customers before police arrived.

When Officer John Warnock arrived, he spoke with the manager regarding Hendrix’s actions. At that time, Hendrix was across the street at Happy Valley Inn.

According to the citation, Hendrix was not cooperative. He refused to identify himself and “was talking about how he was a military asset and was on a mission.”

The grocery store initially called because Hendrix was banned ftom the store. Hendrix said he was never warned in court that he could not be on the grocery store’s property and he did not have a court date.

Lt. Aaron Cowan was dispatched to help identify Hendrix. At that time, Hendrix revealed his identity to police.

Hendrix was in fact banned from Houchens.

Hendrix was arrested and charged with third degree criminal trespassing.

Hendrix was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.