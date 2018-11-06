COMMUNITY AND CHURCH CALENDAR FOR MONDAY, JUNE 11, 2018

on 06/11/2018 |

Community and Church Events, Monday, June 11, 2018

Registration for our Summer Swim Lessons held at the Glasgow City Pool is ongoing. Swim lessons are for anyone ages 5 through 16 years old, with there being different sessions you can register for. June 18 through June 29, July 2 through July 13, and July 16 through July 27. The cost is $45 per participant per session. For further information on any Parks & Recreation programs, please call 651-3811 or 651-9012. Office hours are Monday – Friday from 7:30 am – 4:30 pm & we are located at 309 S. Liberty Street.

There will be a Caverna High School Decision Based Council meeting today at 3:30PM in the high school library.

Tween and Teen Paint Party will be this Tuesday, June 12 from 1PM to 3PM. Artist C J Clapp will guide participants through painting a canvas. Supply fee is $10. Register and pay at circulation desk. This class is for ages 10 to 18 and no experience is necessary to attend.

Glasgow Faith Church Vacation Bible School will be this Wednesday, June 13 through Friday, June 15 from 6PM to 8PM at the church. Pastor is Roger Poynter.

Milltown Baptist Church will have VBS, this Wednesday, June 13 thru Friday, June 15, from 5:30PM to 8PM. The theme for this year is God 24/7. Classes will be for all ages. If you need a ride, please call 270-487-9393.

Runaway Puppet Theater will be held at the Mary Wood Weldon Library this Friday, June 15 beginning at 10am.

7/11 Hoops & More will be every Friday Night at Avenue Church on Columbia Ave and every Saturday Night at Bunche Center during June and July 2018 from 7 to 11PM for 6th through 12th graders. Food will be served! Come out and enjoy basketball and other special events throughout the summer.

Now through July 14 at the Mary Wood Weldon Library you can have fun turning yourself into a rock star in the libraries rock photo booth. Pick up a guitar and sunglasses, add a bandanna or a wig and have someone take your picture to proof you rocked out at the library.

Munfordville Car Show for cars, trucks, tractors and motorcycles will be this Saturday, June 16 at the courthouse square in Munfordville. Registration begins at 9am at 1Pm. Concessions will be provided by Hart County Rescue Squad. Award will be at 3PM. For more information call 537-4143 or 524-4752. All proceeds go to the Hart County Rescue Squad.

Vacation Bible School will be at Peters Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Lucas,

June 18 through June 22, from 6PM to 8PM each night. Friday Night Is Family Night. Classes will be available from Nursery to Adult. The pastor is Bro. Jamie Thompson. If you need more information call 270-487-9216 or a ride call Russell Reid 270-646-2781.

Temple Hill Baptist Church, Game On Vacation Bible School, Monday, June 18 through Friday, June 22 from 6PM to 8:10PM nightly. A meal and local transportation is offered each night. Classes are available for ages 3 through adult. For more information or to schedule local transportation, please contact Tracey Roberts at 270-646-7813.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet, Tuesday, June 19 at 3:30pm at the school.

DAV Chapter 20 Service Officers Don Price and Michael Wilson will begin doing their service work in Glasgow on Tuesday, June 19 beginning at 8AM at 315 South Green Street. Please being DD-214 and any paperwork you have from the Veterans Administration. If you have immediate attention needs with your VA paperwork you can call 629-2213 or 579-2525.

The Mary Wood Weldon Library invites youth and adults to participate in open acoustic musical acts, mic night on Tuesday, June 19. All acts must be family friendly and no more than 10 minutes. Sign up at the library.

Horse Cave Church of Christ Vacation Bible School, “Noah’s Ark Adventure” will be June 20 through June 22 from 6:30PM to 8PM and Saturday, June 23 from 10AM to 12PM with a picnic to follow. There will be classes for ages 2 and 3’s, 4 and 5’s, Grades 1st and 2nd, Grades 3rd and 4th, Grades, 5th and 6th and Teen and Adults.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, June 21 at 4:30PM at the school.

Pleasant Home Baptist Church Revival will begin Sunday, June 24 and will continue at 7PM nightly. Brother Chad Harston is helper and Brother Jeremy England is pastor.

Polar Blast VBS 2018 at Glenview Christian Church will be June 24th from 2PM to 4PM and June 25th through June 26 from 5PM to 8PM. A light supper will be served at 5PM.

The Barren County High School SBDM meeting will be June 26 at 3:45PM in the Trojan Academy media center.

Tube, Tune and BBQ will be June 30 from 2PM until dark at Beaver Trail Park. There will be live local bands, kids activities, BBQ Competition, Donkey Basketball, Food Vendors, Fireworks and Tubing on Beaver Creek.

Cave City Celebration will be Saturday, June 30. There will be Special Program Honoring our Veterans – Cave City Cemetery at 11AM; Parade – Downtown Cave City at 4:30PM and Downtown Concert featuring the Green River Boys at 5:30PM.

The Annual Concert on the Square will be Tuesday, July 3 at 7:30PM in front of City Hall in Downtown Glasgow. Free Admission, Bring chairs or blankets, food and drinks will be available.

The Sneed Family will sing at Holland Missionary Baptist Church, July 29 at 2PM at the church.

The Sneed Family will sing, August 24 at 7PM at River Park Center in Owensboro.

The Sneed Family will sing, August 25 at 7PM at the Capital Arts Center in Bowling Green.

The Sneed Family Christmas Dinner and Concert will be December, 6 at 6:30PM at Barren River State Park.