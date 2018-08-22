COMMUNITY AND CHURCH CALENDAR FOR WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 22, 2018

on 08/22/2018 |

Community and Church Events, Wednesday, August 22, 2018

Barren County Farm Bureau Federation 2018 Annual Membership Meeting will be held at 6:30Pm on Saturday, September 15 at the Cave City Convention Center. Tickets need to be picked up by Wednesday, September 5. Tickets can be picked up at 106 Reynolds Road or 1108 Cleveland Avenue. For more information call 678-3500 or 629-5555.

Tator- Tot Time will meet every Wednesday in August beginning at 10AM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. The focus is on five simple early literacy practices, talking, singing, and reading, writing and playing.

Fall Soccer Registration is ongoing for ages 3 to 9 at the YMCA. Learn to play and have fun while doing it. Meet the coaches will be held through this Friday, August 25.

Cave City Senior Center will have an open house this Thursday, August 23 from 9AM to 12Noon. The center is located at 105 Duke Street next to city hall. Vendors will be on site offering free services and educational information. A meal will be served and activities are offered.

Cookout for CASA will be held this Friday, August 24 from 11AM to 1PM at the Barren County Courthouse front lawn. Come meet Billy Buford, Advocate Coordinator for CASA and former member of the Glasgow High School 1968 Boys Basketball State Championship Team. Free lunch provided by Atmos Energy. Come learn more about CASA and be the voice of a child that needs you.

The Sneed Family will sing this Saturday, August 25 at 7PM at the Capital Arts Center in Bowling Green.

The Gospel Messengers will celebrate their 44th anniversary and reunion this Sunday, August 26 at 5pm at the Owens Chapel Baptist Church in Cave City. Special guest is Brother Billy Duvall and the pastor is Dr. E A Duke.

Gospel Fest 2018 will be held at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee on Friday, August 31, Saturday, September 1 and Sunday, September 2, featuring such groups as the Triumphant Quarter, Karen Peck and New River, Jeff and Sheri Easter, High Road, Tony Gore, Primitive Quarter, Troy Burns Family, The Sneed Family and many more. On Friday from 8AM to Noon will be the Talent Search Contest. This is a mixed competition of soloists and groups. Register at www.gospelfest.com. And don’t miss Gospel Meets Country on Saturday at 8PM when Shenandoah celebrate their 30th anniversary along with the Sneed Family. Sunday there will be a church service at 10:30am with Brother David Ring. For Ticket Information go to ticketstorm.com or call 866-966-1777.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed on Monday, September 3 in observance of the Labor Day Holiday. There will be no garbage or recycling that day. Monday’s garbage and recycling will be picked on Tuesday. Glasgow Landfill will be closed and there will be no bus service.

Book Sprouts Story Time will meet every Tuesday in August beginning at 10AM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. Each storytime includes a range of books, songs, rhymes, fingerplays, music, crafts and free play.

Trinity Church of the Nazarene Revival will be held from Sunday, September 2 through Wednesday, September 5 at 7PM nightly. Reverend Michael Perkins will be the speaker.

Edie Bell will give hints on gardening to attract birds on Tuesday, September 4 at 6PM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. She will also share seeds and plants to help you to get started.

The 5th Quarter Youth Rally will be held at the Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Friday night, September 7 after the ballgames. Doors will open at 9:30PM. On Saturday, September 8, games will begin at 2PM followed by worship and food. Trey Bradley with Clayton King Ministries will be speaking.

Registration is ongoing through September 6 for the Barren County Family YMCA Life Guard Training course. Classes will meet on Monday and Thursday from 5 to 9PM beginning September 10. For more information or to register call 651-9222.

The Bicentennial Celebration will be held September 7 through September 9 on the downtown square in Edmonton. There will be a parade on Friday, Karaoke and tailgate on the square. Saturday’s activities include an antique car show, beauty pageant, food vendors, crafts and goods, exhibitors demonstrations, music and more and fireworks to end the night. Music will be provided by the Georgia Thunderbolts, Vinyl Radio, Otis and the Kentucky Headhunters. Sunday there will be a community church service, singing, pot luck lunch, gospel singing and the Old Edmonton High School Reunion. For more information call 270-734-9816. The website is www.edmontonky200.com.

Freedom Warriors 9/11 Patriot Ride to Remember will be held on Saturday, September 8. Meet at the 9/11 memorial at the Fire Station on Broadway with sign- in starting at 8AM and Kickstands up at 9:11AM. The free ride is about 150 miles with a stop for lunch at the Lure Lodge at Lake Cumberland State Park. For more information call Ernie Wagoner at 404-3989.

Sing a Book My Baby will be every Monday in August beginning at 9:30AM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. This Program focuses on ways to play with your baby, promoting sensory exploration and developing thinking skills and socialization.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on September 18 at 3:30pm at the school.

Mt. Beulah United Methodist Church will have a St. Jude Yard Sale on Saturday, September 8. There will be a lot of children’s clothes and baby toys. Just a little bit of everything. All proceeds go to St. Jude. Donations are welcome. The church is located on Cub Run Highway also called W88. For more information call 528-1640. If it rains it will be held on Saturday, September15.

GHS class of 98 will be having their 20 year class reunion on Saturday September 15. More info coming soon, check the Facebook group for details. Contact Phone Number is (270) 590-3437.

The Chuckwagon Gang will be celebrating 80 years of music at the Cave City Convention Center on Friday, September 21 at 7PM. Admission is $5. For more information call 590-3630.

Glasgow First Nazarene Teens will sponsor their 2nd annual Cooking for Christ BBQ Cook-Off on Saturday, September 29 from 8AM to 3PM. Meat will be provided in the entry fee of $100. Vendors may set up a booth for $10. The teens will also be selling Shoulder Sandwiches, Hot Dogs, Nachos Cheese, Chips and Drinks. Other activities from 11AM to 3Pm will be the BBQ Tasting and Voting, Face Painting, Kids Crafts and Vendors and Yard Sales. Proceeds go to the Glasgow First Nazarene Teen Group. The church is located at 600 East Main Street. For more information or to pre-register call 670-1979.

2018 Smiths Grove Days Festival will be held Saturday, September 29 from 8AM to 5PM in downtown Smiths Grove. We will have antique shops, craft vendor booths, food, music, and much more! For more information contact City Clerk, Nancy Howard at 270-563-4014 or email nancy.howard@smithsgrove.org.

The Park City High School Class of 1973 will hold their 45th Reunion, Saturday, October 13, 2018 at the Park City Lions Club. Social hour begins at 3:30 pm with dinner served after. For more information call 270-773-5606 or email dandylyon45@hotmail.com.

Glasgow Musicale 2018-2019 season opens with The Best of the Barrens Talent Showcase directed by Tambra Cambron on Sunday, September 23 at 2pm at the First United Methodist Church. Concurrently there is the Silent Auction fundraiser chaired by John and Rhonda Doyle benefitting the SFMC Scholarship Fund. Light refreshments will be served following the program.

Glasgow First Nazarene Church, 75th Anniversary Service will be Sunday, October 14 at 10:30AM with Reception to follow at Lera B Mitchell Clubhouse. Meet and Greet Cookout will be Saturday, October 13 at 4PM.

The 3rd annual Gamaliel VFD Car Show will be Saturday, October 20 at the fire department located on Holland Street. Registration is from 9 to 11AM. All years, models and makes are welcome. Trophies will be presented at 2PM. The entry fee is $15. There will be a 50/50 drawing, concessions and gun raffle. Vendors may rent a 10 x 10 space for $25. For more information call 427-6824 or 261-1207.

The Sneed Family Christmas Dinner and Concert will be December, 6 at 6:30PM at Barren River State Park.