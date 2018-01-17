COMMUNITY AND CHURCH EVENTS FOR WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 17, 2017

on 01/17/2018 |

Community and Church Events Wednesday, January 17, 2017

The Barren County High School SBDM Council meeting that was scheduled for Monday, January 8 has been rescheduled for today at 3:45 PM in the Trojan Academy Media Center.

Kids if you need a break after school before you have to start your homework, stop by the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library every Wednesday after school. There are a variety of activities to participate in. A small snack and drink will be provided. Begins at 3PM today.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, January 18 at 4:30PM at the school.

Cedar Grove Baptist Church will host the Lindsey Family, Sunday, January 21 at 11AM with a Pot Luck following the service.

Lego Robotics will be at the Mary Wood Weldon Library, Monday, January 22 at 11AM and 4PM. If you enjoy designing and building or coding, you can create a robot using Lego’s Mindstorm or WeDo sets. This is for grades 1 through 9.

Sam Terry will be the speaker for the Barren County Historical Society’s meeting, Thursday, January 25 at 6PM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. The subject will be “Legendary Locals: Barren Countians Everyone Should Know”.

The Sneed Family of Glasgow will sing at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church on Saturday, January 27 at 6PM. The church is located on Hydro Road in Smiths Grove.

The Glasgow High School SBDM Council will meet, Wednesday, February 14 in the front office of the high school.

The Art Work of Bernice Brown is on display at the Snavely Gallery at the Cultural Center from 9AM to 4PM Monday through Friday and Saturday from 9AM until 2PM.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, February 15 at 4:30PM at the school.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, February 20 at 3:30pm at the school.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet on Thursday, March 15 at 4:30PM at the school.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, March 20 at 3:30pm at the school.

The Glasgow High School SBDM Council will meet on Wednesday, April 11 in the front office of the high school.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, April 17 at 3:30pm at the school.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet on Thursday, April 19 at 4:30PM at the school.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, May 15 at 3:30pm at the school.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet on Thursday, May 17 at 4:30PM at the school.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, June 19 at 3:30pm at the school.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet on Thursday, June 21 at 4:30PM at the school.