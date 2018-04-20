on 04/20/2018 |

Community and Church Events, Friday, April 20, 2018

Westwood Church of Christ will have a gospel meeting tonight at 7pm. The speaker will be James Fox.

Today is the last day for the Barren County High School nominations for parent representatives for the SBDM Council for the 2018-2019 school year. Please contact Brandy Pendygraft at the Trojan Academy, 270-629-5505 if you wish to be placed on the ballot by 3pm. Elections will be held April 23 and 24 from 7:30-3:30 in the offices of Barren County High School and the Trojan Academy.

Carol Bailey Memorial Community Medical Care 15th Annual Tournament will be Wednesday, April 25 at 8:30AM at Fox Hollow Golf Club. Entry Fee will be $50 per person; includes Green Fees, Cart Fees and Lunch. Bring your own team of four or sign up individually. Entries must be in by today at 12PM. Field limited to 96 golfers.

Reed and Ashton Masterson will perform an award winning illusion show this Saturday, April 21 at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library beginning at 6PM. Their fast and edgy magic show incorporates dangerous stunts, escapes, comedy and shocking stage illusions. Free tickets will be available at the library.

Cruzin the Barren Car Show will be this Saturday, April 21 at Barren River State Park. Registration will be from 9AM to 11AM. The cost is $10 per car entry and pre registration is available online. There will be Trophies awarded, food, music and a Yeti Hopper Cooler Raffle. For more information call 784-5866.

Fountain Run Fire Department will sponsor a Fish Fry, Cake Walk and Auction this Saturday, April 21 at 4PM. There will be a raffle on a Mossberg Shotgun and tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5.00. Modern Woodmen is providing a matching fund donation.

There will be a Benefit Gospel Singing and a Chili Supper at Samson Street Church of God this Saturday, April 21. The chili supper will be from 5PM to 7PM, singing begins at 7pm, featuring The Masseys, The Kinslows, Johnathan Carter and Marris & Marrie Taylor. For more information call 270-606-1170.

Temple Hill Baptist Church Youth Program will be having a Pancake Fry Fundraiser this Saturday, April 21. The cost is $5.00 and includes your drink, hot pancakes, sausage, soft butter, warm syrup and a big Smile. All proceeds for this fundraiser will be used for the youth program activities. The church is located at 8427 Tompkinsville Road. For more information call 270- 670-0934.

Caverna High School Football Presents the Cave Golf Scramble this Saturday, April 21 at the Cave Valley course at Park Mammoth in Park City. The scramble will start at 8:30am and the fee is $50 per person. For more information call Coach Chad Burnette at 270-404-1397.

This Sunday, April 22 at 10:30AM will be the final service at Hiseville United Methodist Church. Please join us as we celebrate the heritage of this church with former pastors, special music and the community. A fellowship potluck will follow at Hiseville Elementary School Cafeteria. Pastor Neil Jeffries and the church family invite everyone to attend.

Glasgow High School Athletics will host the 3rd annual Glasgow High School Athletic Hall of Fame this Sunday, April 22. A “Meet and Greet” reception will take place at 1:30PM in the foyer of Glasgow High School with the induction ceremony beginning at 2PM in the auditorium of Glasgow High School.

Elections for the Barren County High School parent representatives for the SBDM Council for the next school year will be held this Monday, April 23 and Tuesday, April 24 from 7:30-3:30 in the offices of Barren County High School and the Trojan Academy.

Glasgow Parks and Recreation will be taking registration for the Summer Day Camp Program is ongoing. Day Camp is broken into six weekly sessions throughout June and July with ages 5-7 held on June 11-15, 18-22, 25-29 and ages 8-10 held in July on the 9-13, 16-20, 23 and 27. Participants are allowed to register for one week out of each month and then they can be placed on the waiting list for other weeks. The cost is $45 per participant for each month. Summer Day Camp will have weekly trips to Ralphie’s Fun Center, daily trips to the pool, weekly movie trips and lots of fun outdoor activities.

Applications are now being taken for the Community Action Garden Program. The program is designed to encourage economic self-support by providing low-income households with the essential materials to start growing a vegetable garden. Eligible program participants receive a voucher from Community Action of Southern Kentucky, Inc. The voucher can be used to purchase garden products, such as, garden seeds, garden plants, and/or fertilizers. For more information contact the local Community Services Office at 270- 651-8171.

The Barren County Family YMCA is having a Spring N2 Success Membership Promotion during the month of April. Receive ½ off your joining fee when you sign up for a Barren County Family YMCA Membership.

Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library will be selling books on Friday, April 27 and Saturday April 28 from 9AM to 3PM, There will also be a Member Preview on Thursday, April 26 from 4PM to 7PM. Hardbacks $1.00 Paperbacks and Children’s books $0.50

Cash Only.

Glasgow Parks and Recreation 2018 Adult Softball Leagues Registration is ongoing. This year we will be offering four different leagues; church men’s, church co-ed, co-ed and men’s. We will have a coaches’ meeting on Wednesday May 30 at 5:30PM at the Parks and Recreation office. Leagues will begin play on Monday June 4. Registration is done by a team basis only; any individuals wanting to play will be placed on a list and contact their information will be given to the coach for each team. For further information on any Parks & Recreation programs, please call 651-3811 or 651-9012.

Barren County Historical Society April meeting will be Thursday, April 26 at 6PM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. Our guest speaker will be Tristan Houchens, a junior at Barren County High School who was the winner of this year’s Mable Shelby Wells Scholarship program. He will give a presentation on his Houchens family. Tristan will be awarded $500.00 from the Society upon his acceptance of the college of his choice

Wreath Workshop will be held on Thursday, April 26 at Glenview Health Care Facility from 5 to 7pm. Call Sonya Davis at 606-217-1066 to find out what supplies are needed and to register.

Avenue Church, 315 Columbia Avenue, will be hosting a children’s clothing give away for school children ages 3 through high school on Saturday, April 28 from 9:00-12:00 noon. Signs will be posted.

Glasgow Wesleyan Church is pleased to have Bro. Russell Mills coming to preach for our Spring Revival from April 29 to May 4. He serves as the Pastor of Freedom Hill Church in Scottsville. Service will begin at 5pm on Sunday, Mon through Friday at 7:00 pm. The opening 5:00 Sunday evening service will feature special music from Anthem Trio of Kentucky Mountain Bible College in Jackson, KY. Other special music throughout the revival will be provided by local talent from both Glasgow Wesleyan and Freedom Hill. Everyone is welcome to attend each service.

The Promise Trio from Nashville, Tennessee will be in singing at Siloam Baptist Church on Sunday, April 29 beginning at 6:00. The church is located at 517 Siloam Road in Glasgow. For more information, call 270 670-5144. Everyone is welcome.

The Derby Day Flea Market, sponsored by the Temple Hill Lions Club will be held Thursday, May 3 through Saturday, May 5 at the Temple Hill Fairgrounds. Items such as Tools, Antiques, Primitive odds and ends and glassware will be available for sale. Space is still available for rent. For more information call Donnie Alexander at 670-5679.

The 25th annual Kiwanis James W Barton Memorial Golf Classic will be May 5 at Fox Hollow Golf Course beginning at 8am. Registration is ongoing. Proceeds go the Boys and Girls Club, Junior Achievement, K- Kid program in schools, Special Olympics and college scholarships to Glasgow and Barren County Students. For more information call James Bratcher at 670-5144 or Tommy Jackson at 670-5608.

The Sneed Family will sing at the Bowling Family Fest in London, Kentucky on Saturday, May 5 at 6PM.

The Barren Bassmaster’s Benefit Tournament has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 5. Entry fee is $25 per person. Registration begins at 4:30am and the tournament will run from 6am to 2pm. All proceeds will go to help with medical expenses for John Homie Combs.

Glasgow Musicale Celebrates National Music Week, May 6 through May 13. Glasgow Musicale invites all music lovers to attend a very special event, a Piano Concert by Nathaniel Mo and Ethan James McCollum on Sunday, May 6 at 2PM at Glasgow Baptist Church. Nathaniel Mo is a Bowling Green native and graduate student at the University of Louisville School Of Music. Ethan James McCollum earned his Master’s Degree in piano performance and choral conducting. This event is free and sponsored by the Glasgow Barren County Tourist Commission.

A Spring Craft Fair will be held on Friday, May 11 from 4PM to 8PM and Saturday, May 12 from 9AM to 5PM at Houchens Park located at 4477 Browning School Road. The Crafters in the Park Fair will feature local artists and crafters.

Kiwanis Annual Pancake Breakfast and Silent Auction will be held on Saturday, May 12 from 7 to 11am at the Barren County Middle School on Trojan Trial. Menu consists of Pancakes and Sausage or Gravy and biscuits plus a drink for $5.00. All donations go to support programs for kids in Glasgow and Barren County. Tickets may be purchase at the door.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, May 15 at 3:30pm at the school.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, May 17 at 4:30PM at the school.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet, Tuesday, June 19 at 3:30pm at the school.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, June 21 at 4:30PM at the school.