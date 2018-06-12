on 12/06/2018 |

Community and Church Events Friday, December 7, 2018

The Mary Wood Weldon Library will have a cookie swap on Tuesday, December 11 at 6PM. Bake a large batch of one type of cookie and put a dozen and storage bags and leave a few out for sampling. Signup and pick up guidelines at the library by today. Be sure to include the name of your cookie.

South Green Elementary will present Mary Poppins JR, tonight at 6PM in the Glasgow High School Auditorium. For tickets call 651-3806.

There will be a Microsoft Word Basics Computer Class at the Mary Wood Weldon Library today at 10AM. Learn how to locate and use key features, create and save new documents, open and print existing documents.

The Far Off Broadway Players will present the musical comedy “Another Night before Christmas” tonight, Saturday, December 8 and Sunday, December 9 at the Plaza Theatre. Times will vary.

Glasgow Baptist Church invites you to a Journey through Bethlehem for a drive through experience of the true Christmas story. The event will take place in Parking Lot C located directly across from the South Green Church of Christ tonight and this Saturday, December 8 from 6pm to 8pm each night. This will be an event you will not want to miss!

Join the Glenview Christian Church as they get into the Christmas Spirit by hosting a gingerbread decorating party this Saturday, December 8 from 9 to 11AM! There will be crafts for the kids, a hot cocoa bar and everyone will get a free family photo! Its $10 per gingerbread house but all other activities are free. For more information call 678-4211 or visit the website www.glenviewchristian.org.

Friends of the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library Holiday Book Sale will be this Saturday, December 8 from 9AM to 3PM. Gift Books and Holiday Theme books and DVD’s are “like-new” and reasonably priced. Enjoy tea and cookies and free gift wrapping. Cash only will be accepted. All proceeds benefit the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Public Library. For more information, contact the library at 270-651-2824 or email the Friends of the Library atfriendsMWWM@gmail.com.

Santa’s House on the Square will continue tonight from 5PM to 7PM and Saturday and Sunday, December 8 and 9 from 12PM to 6PM. Give Santa your list and tour the villa. There will be free cookies and hot chocolate. For more information call the chamber 651-3806.

BRAWA Christmas Open House will be this Saturday, December 8 from 1PM to 4PM. Activities include a raffle, refreshments and visit with Santa. Items needed are detergent, paper towels, Lysol wipes, copy paper, dog treats, pop topped canned dog or cat food, dyer sheets and toilet paper.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky LIHEAP Subsidy Program to help low income households in need of energy assistance is ongoing. Applications will be taken in alphabetic order on the first letter of the head of the household last name. Applicant must bring most recent heating bill, social security card or permanent resident card for each member of household and proof of household income for preceding months. Community Action is located at 411 Happy Valley Road and hours are 8 to 4 Tuesday through Friday and 8 to 5 on Monday. For more information go to our website, www.casoky.org.

The Glasgow Fire Department will be dipping Christmas trees, through Sunday December 23, at Fire Station #2 located at 130 Cross St. just off L.R. Wells Blvd. This service will be provided from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The tree is dipped in a flame retardant substance and will enhance the life of your tree. Everyone using a fresh cut tree is urged to take advantage of this free service.

Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting will be this Monday, December 10 in the high school library at 4:30PM.

Glasgow Middle School’s SBDM Council will meet this Tuesday, December 11 at the school.

The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood and platelet donors to give now to ensure blood is available for medical treatments and emergencies during the holiday season. Upcoming opportunities to donate will be Wednesday, December 12 from 1Pm to 6PM at the T J Samson Health Pavilion. Another way to help keep the blood supply strong is to host a Red Cross Blood Drive this winter. For more information call 800-733-2767.

Cave City Baptist Church will be hosting a Christmas program titled Seek Him presented by the choir and members of the church. The program will begin December 15 and begin promptly at 5 PM and there will be refreshments to follow. We would invite everyone in the area to come and celebrate with us. Cave City Baptist Church is located at 501 Broadway Street in Cave City. If you have any questions feel free to call the church office at 270-773-3471.

Christmas Songs and Stories with John Berry will be on Saturday, December 15 at 7:30pm at the Plaza Theatre. Tickets are $40 for the main floor and $30 for the balcony.

The annual Glasgow Community Band Christmas Concert will be Sunday, December 16 at 2PM at the Plaza Theatre. This is a free concert and the public is invited.

Enjoy the holidays by creating a graham cracker house at the Mary Wood Weldon Library on Tuesday, December 18 at 3PM. Supplies will be furnished. Sign up at the library.

Experience the meaning of Christmas with the Glenview Christian Church and enjoy a LIVE nativity with real animals on Sunday, December 23 from 3PM to 6PM. The church is located at 1403 Glenview Drive in Glasgow. For more information call 678-4211 or check out the website at www.glenviewchristian.org.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed on Monday, December 24 and Tuesday, December 25 in observance of the Christmas Holiday. Monday’s garbage and recycling will be collected on Wednesday, December 26 and Tuesday’s garbage and recycling will be collected on Thursday, December 27. There will be no bus service Monday or Tuesday. Glasgow Landfill will be open on Saturday, December 22 and Monday, December 24from 8 to 11:30AM but will be closed all day Christmas Day.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed on Tuesday, January 1 in observance of the New Year’s Holiday. Tuesday’s garbage and recycling will be collected on Wednesday, January 2. Please have at curbside by AM. The landfill will be closed on Tuesday, January 1 and there will be no Transit Bus Service on Tuesday, January 1.