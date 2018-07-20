on 07/20/2018 |

Community and Church Events, Friday, July 20, 2018

Revival services at Peters Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Lucas will continue at 7PM nightly. The evangelist is Bro. Eric Copass. Bro. Jamie Thompson is the pastor.

7/11 Hoops & More will be every Friday Night at Avenue Church on Columbia Ave and every Saturday Night at Bunche Center during June and July 2018 from 7 to 11PM for 6th through 12th graders. Food will be served! Come out and enjoy basketball and other special events throughout the summer.

The Singing Cookes, The Cooke Brothers and the Sneed Family will be in concert this Saturday, July 21 at the Wright Singing on the Farm, 1630 Leslie Road in Burkesville at 7PM.

The 9th Annual Crusin for a Dream Car Show will be this Saturday, July 21 at the Cave City Convention Center. Registration will be held from 9AM to 12noon and trophies will be presented at 3PM. This is open to all years, makes and models. There will be music, door prizes, food, 50/50 drawing, silent auction, craft, vendors and a country ham raffle. All proceeds go to benefit the Dream Factory.

Summer 2 Swim lessons registration is ongoing through this Sunday, July 22 at the YMCA. Classes will begin July 30.

Connection Church Assembly of God will be hosting its annual Kids Crusade on this Sunday, July 22 through July 25 from 7PM to 8:15PM nightly. The theme this year is Treasure Island. Join us and let’s see if Captain Courageous, the first mate and Shriver the Diver can outwit the dreaded Captain Misery and discover Treasure Island. All kids ages 4 to 12 are invited to come. Some transportation is available. Please call Pastor Sam Tollison at 270-834-6578 for more information.

There will be a Jewelry Making Class on Tuesday, July 31 from 10AM to Noon at the Mary Wood Weldon Library. Participations will make a pair of earrings and a memory wire bracelet. The supply fee is $15 with registration due by this Tuesday, July 24. Make checks payable to Leah Williams. This class is for adults.

Currently in the Snavely Gallery at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center is a temporary exhibit of topics related to the Revolutionary War, George Washington, the Constitution and several Edmund Rogers DAR Chapter artifacts and photos. This exhibit will be on display through the month of July.

Glasgow Chamber of Commerce Annual Ice Cream Social will be this Tuesday, July 24 from 3PM to 5PM. Event is free!

Super Star Chef Three Day Cooking Camp will be this Tuesday, July 24 through Thursday, July 26 from 9AM to 1PM at 1463 West Main Street in Glasgow. For more information call 651-3818.

Park City Baptist Church VBS will be July 23 through July 25 from 6PM to 8PM. Classes for all ages. Refreshments will be served nightly.

On Thursday, July 26 the AM Book Discussion Class will meet at 10AM at the Mary Wood Weldon Library. The book selection is “The Keepsake” by Tess Gerritsen. Pick up a copy today at the Circulation Desk.

Friends of the Library Back-to-School Friends of the Library Book Sale will be Saturday, July 28 from 9AM to 3PM at Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. Cash Only. All proceeds benefit the Library.

The Sneed Family will sing at Holland Missionary Baptist Church, July 29 at 2PM at the church.

2018 Kiwanis Soccer League fall soccer sign-ups are ongoing. Registration is $45 per participant with at $5 discount for each additional participant from the same household. There are 3 co-ed divisions, Lil Kickers for 5-6 year olds, U9 for7 – 9 year olds and U12 for ages 10 – 12 year olds. For more information contact our office 270-651-3811.

Fall Soccer Registration is ongoing for ages 3 to 9 at the YMCA. Learn to play and have fun while doing it. Meet the coaches will be held on August 25.

There will be a Heartfelt Salvation Celebration at Morrison Park, Sunday July 29 at 2PM. The event is designed to witness to the community; we know the experience of a new birth, and the regenerating and witnessing power of the Holy Ghost to a conscious salvation. We expect music, singing, and great testimonies. The park is located at 4283 Tompkinsville Rd. Glasgow, Kentucky. For more information call 834-9553.

Victory Road will be singing at Center United Methodist Church on Sunday July 29 at 11:00AM. A Fellowship Potluck will be served at 12:00 with singing to continue after lunch. Come worship with us. All are welcome! For more information call Brother Neil Jeffries at 270-834-0244.

On Thursday, August 2, at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center, Ben and John Rogers will speak about early military surveys in the Barrens and Terry Jackson will speak on ancestors who served in the Revolutionary War and settled in the Barrens area in the early 1800’s, from 6:30 to 8:30PM.

Downtown Cave City Concert will be Friday, August 3 at 7Pm featuring Steel Country. For more information call 773-2188.

He’s Alive Community Church will be having an Adult Rib eye Sandwich Plate/Kids Hot Dog Plate benefit at the Glasgow Wal-Mart, Saturday, August 4 at 7AM. Adults Menu: Ribeye Sandwich Plate, Bake Beans or Cole Slaw, Chips & Drink – $6.00 Pate. Kids Menu: Hot Dog Plate, Chips & Drink – $3 Plate. All proceeds benefit church ministries. For more information call 270-678-3994 or 270-404-3280 or visit us at HesAlive CmtyChurch via Facebook.

Avenue Church, 315 Columbia Avenue, Glasgow, will be having a Back to School children’s clothing giveaway for ages 3 through high school on Saturday, August 4 from 9:00-12:00 noon. Signs will be posted.

The Sneed Family will be singing on Sunday, August 5 at the Caneyville Church of God of Prophecy located at 2857 Bowling Green Road in Caneyville at 1PM.

Highland Elementary Back to School Bash will be held on Tuesday, August 7 from 5 to 7Pm at the school. Meet your teachers and have free food and fun activities. You may come by the school before the bash to fill out enrollment forms and transportation forms or you can find them on the website, glasgow.kyschools.us.

South Green Elementary Back to School Bash will be held on Thursday, August 8 from 4 to 6PM at the school.

Come join the fun at Center United Methodist Church Day Camp for “Dream Small: Just Let Jesus Use You Where You Are!” on Saturday August 4 from 10 am to 2pm. Lunch will be provided. Wear clothes you can get wet and bring a towel for the Inflatable Water Slide. For more info call Brother Neil Jeffries at 270-834-0244 or Brad and Angie High at 270-453-4419.

The Spencer Reunion, J B and Barbara Wade and Kevin along with the Sneed Family will be at the Cave City Convention Center on Friday, August 10 at 7PM. For more information call 773-3131.

The Sneed Family will sing, August 24 at 7PM at River Park Center in Owensboro.

The Sneed Family will sing, August 25 at 7PM at the Capital Arts Center in Bowling Green.

Glasgow First Nazarene Teens will sponsor their 2nd annual Cooking for Christ BBQ Cook-Off on Saturday, September 29 from 8AM to 3PM. Meat will be provided in the entry fee of $100. Vendors may set up a booth for $10. The teens will also be selling Shoulder Sandwiches, Hot Dogs, Nachos Cheese, Chips and Drinks. Other activities from 11AM to 3Pm will be the BBQ Tasting and Voting, Face Painting, Kids Crafts and Vendors and Yard Sales. Proceeds go to the Glasgow First Nazarene Teen Group. The church is located at 600 East Main Street. For more information or to pre-register call 670-1979.

The Sneed Family Christmas Dinner and Concert will be December, 6 at 6:30PM at Barren River State Park.