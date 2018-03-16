on 03/16/2018 |

Community and Church Events, Friday, March 16, 2018

Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate their Pastor’s Anniversary this Sunday, March 18 at 11AM. Guest speaker will be Reverend Perry Greenway from Little River Baptist Church in Cadiz, Ky. Lunch will be served after the service.

Bloom Where You Are is a women’s conference hosted by Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church tonight from 7PM to 9PM and March 17 from 8:30AM to 12PM. Speaker Andrea Lennon, of True Vine Ministry, will dig into the fact that God gives hope even in the messiest of situations. Cost: $10 per person; $15 per person after February 18. Bloom Where You Are t-shirts will be available for purchase at the conference.

The Knights of Columbus “All you can eat fish fry!” will be tonight from 4PM to 7PM at St. Helen Parish Center. There will be delicious fried and baked fish, side dishes, desserts and heartwarming Christian fellowship. The cost is $8 for adults, $5 for youngsters, 4 to 12, and kids 4 and under eat free.

Memorial Benefit for Tim Hubbard will be this Saturday, March 17 at 5PM at Old School Cafe Gym at 701 West Stockton St in Edmonton. There will be Gospel singing by “Revived” and “Glorified”, Live Auction, Cake Walk and Gun Raffle. There will be Chili, Hamburger or Hotdog plates and desserts served all night. All donations are greatly appreciatedAll proceeds will go toward Tim’s funeral expense. For more information call 270-646-0788.

Quilter’s Day Out will be this Saturday, March 17 from 9AM to 2PM at the Barren County Extension Office. There will be demos, a trunk show, lecture, vendors and door prizes. Lunch will be available, Admission is free. Feel free to bring a quilt for show and tell.

Lifegate Church of God is hosting a gospel singing fundraiser to benefit The ARC of Barren County this Saturday, March 17 from 1PM to 4PM at the church. There will be singing by: Marvey B Wood and singers from Abounding Grace Church, The Turner Family, The Massey’s Family, Glory Road Quarter and others. Concessions will be available and a Freewill Offering will be accepted. The church is located at 900 Coral Hill Road. All Proceeds will go to The ARC of Barren County

Community Education Adult Art Show Reception will be this Sunday, March 18 from 2PM to 4PM at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center.

The Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting has been changed this Monday, March 19 at 3:3pm in the high school library. The meeting had originally been scheduled on March 12.

Glasgow City Clean Up Week will be held the week of March 19 through March 23. Items will be picked up on your regular garbage day. Put all items near the curb or near the garbage can and away from utility poles.

Barren County Clean Up Week will begin this Monday, March 19 with the county trucks, dumpster and employees at designated drop-off locations from 7:30am to 4:30pm. This is a free service for these locations. On Monday, March 19 at Hiseville, Tuesday, March 20 at Park City and Cave City Volunteer Fire Departments, Wednesday, March 21 at East Barren Volunteer Fire Department, Thursday, March 22 at Haywood and Austin Volunteer Fire Departments and Friday, March 23 Temple Hill Fair Grounds and South Barren Volunteer Fire Department on Steam Mill Road. For more information call John Stephens at 590-0417.

Cave City- City Wide Clean-Up will be held next week, March 19 – March 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dumpster will be located across from firehouse, at the recycle location. No tires, paint or hazardous material will be accepted.

The March 14 Regular Scheduled Meeting for Glasgow High School SBDM Council has been rescheduled to Wednesday, March 21 at 4PM in the office of GHS.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet Tuesday, March 20 at 3:30pm at the school.

Acrylic Painting Classes will begin on Tuesday, March 20 and run through Tuesday, April 24 at the First Presbyterian Church from 5:30 to 7:30Pm. The class is for ages 13 and older and the cost is $40. Patty Hughes is the instructor. Pre-registration is required by contacting Sonya Davis at sonya.davis@barren.kyschools.us.

The Barren County Historical Society invites you to our meeting on Thursday, March 22 at 6PM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. The speaker will be Sandi Gorin of Gorin Genealogical Publishing in Glasgow who will share “The Gospel According to Aunt Lucy . . .Or How To Sabotage Your Family Tree”. With humor as well as solid tips, the audience will learn about dear Aunt Lucy and her possible connection to Elvis Presley and Pocahontas. Come join us as we learn about the fun and fallacy of finding our ancestors. The public is invited; there is no charge for attendance.

The Community Action of Southern Kentucky, Inc. Community Services Office is accepting applications for a $1000 Community Services Block Grant Scholarship. The CSBG Scholarship is open to income-eligible individuals wanting to return to school or continue their education. Scholarship benefits can be applied to fees, tuition, or textbooks at a college/university, vocational/technical school, or trade/professional program. Applicants must live in Barren County, have a high school diploma or equivalent, show proof of household income within federal poverty guidelines, and complete an application form. Applications are due by March 31, 2018. For more information contact the local Community Services Office at 651-8171.

The Barren County Family YMCA is having Open Registration for Spring Swim Lessons through March 30. Classes will be from April 9 through May 10 for ages 3 to 12. The cost is $27 for YMCA members and $38 for non-members. Learning how to swim isn’t just about encouraging your kids to get in the water but also about building skills that will help ensure their safety and encouraging a healthier lifestyle.

Driver’s Education Classes will be held in two sessions, Session One is April 10 through May 15 and Session Two is June 4 through June 8 at Barren County High School. The cost is $175. To register call Lisa Pack at 651-6315 or email allisa.pack@barren.kyschools.us.

T.J. Samson Community Hospital is pleased to sponsor the 9th Annual Women’s Conference on Thursday, March 22 at the Cave City Convention Center. Aly Taylor, an inspirational speaker who appears on Rattled, a popular television show on TLC, will share her very powerful personal story which includes battling and defeating breast cancer at age 24, her struggle with infertility, and her amazing adoption experience. In addition, Molly Matney, Miss Kentucky 2017, will be speaking about her experience as Miss Kentucky, and she will share her platform, “Farm Fit”. As always, health screenings, additional health and wellness presentations, a light breakfast, delicious lunch, and much more are included with registration.

The Easter Bunny will be at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library on Thursday, March 22 at 6pm. Come visit and make and Easter Egg Finger Puppet. Also at 6pm Janett Corry will instruct a class in making Easter Cards. The cost is $10 for four cards. Register and pay at the library.

Cave Country Lions Club will have a Pancake Breakfast, Saturday, March 24 from 6AM to 10AM at Cave City Christian Church. All proceeds go to the clubs community projects, charities and to their vision programs. All donations appreciated.

Park City Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt will be Saturday, March 24 at 11AM at the Park City Lions Club. Refreshments will be served in the Lions Club building following the egg hunt.

Acrylic Painting Classes will begin on Tuesday, March 27 and run through Tuesday, May 1 at Glenview Health Care Facility from 9 to 11AM. The class is for ages 13 and older and the cost is $40. Lorie Short is the instructor. Pre-registration is required by contacting Sonya Davis at sonya.davis@barren.kyschools.us.

Glenview Health Care Facility will hold an Initiative Workshop on Thursday, March 29 from 5:30 to 6:30Pm. The workshop will explain initiative as a part of work ethic, helps learners to evaluate their own initiative and encourages them to use initiative in appropriate and productive ways

There will be communion and a foot washing service on Good Friday, March 30 at 7PM at Glasgow Faith Church on highway 1297. Pastor is Roger Poynter

Peters Creek Missionary Baptist Church Good Friday Service will be Friday, March 30 at 6:30PM. Pastor is Brother Jamie Thompson.

Peters Creek Missionary Baptist Church Easter Sunrise Services will be Sunday, April 1 at 6AM with a fellowship breakfast to follow, Sunday school at 9:45AM and Worship Service at 11AM. Pastor is Brother Jamie Thompson.

The ARC of Barren County will be having a fundraiser all day Saturday, April 7 from 10AM to 12AM at Ralphies Fun Center. We will have a table set up to share information, receive tax deductible donations and accept applications for new members. A portion of all $15 wristbands sold will go to the ARC of Barren County.

The Glasgow High School SBDM Council will meet on Wednesday, April 11 in the front office of the high school.

International artist Kelsey Montague will be at Glasgow Middle School, Wednesday April 11. Meet and greet, reception and art unveiling will begin at 6PM. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at Glasgow Middle School or at the door the evening of the event. Kelsey is an internationally known artist who has painted and drawn murals all over the world. This is a rare opportunity to meet and mingle with Kelsey and see the unveiling of her design for the school. For more information contact: Jennifer.Fritsch@glasgow.kyschools.us.

A Summer Fun Fest will be Thursday, April 12 from 4PM to 6PM at the T J Pavilion in Glasgow. You can talk to local camp directors and instructors and sign up or summer camp and activities. This is for grades K- through the 12th grade. Contact and Barren or Glasgow Family Resource Center Coordinator or more information.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, April 17 at 3:30pm at the school.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet on Thursday, April 19 at 4:30PM at the school.

Cruzin the Barren Car Show will be Saturday, April 21 at Barren River State Park. Registration will be from 9AM to 11AM. The cost is $10 per car entry and pre registration is available online. There will be Trophies awarded, food, music and a Yeti Hopper Cooler Raffle. For more information call 784-5866.

Temple Hill Baptist Church Youth Program will be having a Pancake Fry Fundraiser. The cost is $5.00 and includes your drink, hot pancakes, sausage, soft butter, warm syrup and a big Smile. All proceeds for this fundraiser will be used for the youth program activities. Please save the date, Saturday, April 21st beginning 7:30 a.m. at Temple Hill Baptist Church. The church is located at 8427 Tompkinsville Road. For more information call 270- 670-0934.

The 25th annual Kiwanis James W Barton Memorial Golf Classic will be held on May 5 at Fox Hollow Golf Course beginning at 8am. Registration is ongoing. Proceeds go the Boys and Girls Club, Junior Achievement, K- Kid program in schools, Special Olympics and college scholarships to Glasgow and Barren County Students. For more information call James Bratcher at 670-5144 or Tommy Jackson at 670-5608.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, May 15 at 3:30pm at the school.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet on Thursday, May 17 at 4:30PM at the school.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, June 19 at 3:30pm at the school.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet on Thursday, June 21 at 4:30PM at the school.