Community and Church Events, Friday, May 18 2018

Fountain Run BBQ Festival will be today and Saturday, May 19. Activities include a Pancake Breakfast at the firehouse, Arts and Craft Booths, 5 K Run, Classic Car Show, Kids Run, Political Speaking and Auction, music by Centerfire Band and the Hornets’ Nest Pickers, Cake Walk, Gospel Music and Doug Jones Country Band and more.

The Horse Cave Church of Christ invites you to their Spring Gospel Meeting, through this Sunday, May 20. Michael E Brooks, missionary to Nepal and Bangladesh with the Highland Park Church of Christ in Muscle Shoals, Alabama will be the guest speaker. Service will begin at 7pm Thursday through Saturday and Sunday 10, 11 am and 2:30 pm. The church meets at 120 Cave Street. For more info call 270-786-2550 or find us on Facebook.

The 1st annual Alvaton Community Day will be this Saturday, May 19 at the Old Alvaton Gym located at 6350 Old Scottsville Road in Alvaton. Activities include a Cake Walk, Vendor Booths, Concessions, Inflatables and Carnival Games. Hours are 9am to 3pm- Rain or Shine. Music will be provided by Broken Road beginning at noon. Profits from the event will benefit the Alvaton Elementary School Family Resource Center. Booth rentals are still available by calling 270-792-3965.

Hoofbeats 4-H Horse Fun Show will be this Saturday, May 19 at 4PM at Cross Country Saddle Club at Junction of 31E and 252 in the Haywood Community.

The Glasgow Kiwanis Club’s 25th Annual James W. Barton Memorial Golf Scramble that was cancelled on May 5 due to inclement weather has been rescheduled for this Saturday, May 19 at Fox Hollow Golf Course. Tee time will be 8:00 am. If you like to enter a golf team in the scramble, please contact James Bratcher at 270- 670-5144 or Tommy Jackson at 270- 670-5608.

Barren County Middle School Girls Basketball Program will host an all you can eat pancake breakfast for $5, from 7 to 11AM this Saturday, May 19 in the Barren County Middle School Cafeteria. All proceeds go to the Middle School Girls Basketball Program.

Living Faith Church Revival will be held this Friday, May 18 through Sunday, May 20 at 7PM nightly and 11AM Sunday with the Kaughman. For more information contact Mac Adwell at 646-7253

Brother Jason Arterburn will preach at Hanging Fork Baptist Church this Sunday, May 20 at 6PM. Brother Darrell Costello is pastor.

Peters Creek Church of Christ will hold a Back to the Bible Gospel Meeting beginning this Sunday, May 20 through Wednesday, May 23. Justin Monts of Loganville, Georgia will be the speaker. Sunday service times are 10:30am and 6pm and Monday through Wednesday at 7 each night. The church is located at 856 Thomerson Park Road.

The Barren County Family YMCA and Waterdogs scuba and Safety are joining forces to give an amazing opportunity to our community! This is an all inclusive PADI-Full Open Water Course scuba diving classes for $499 this Saturday, May 19 and Saturday, May 26 at the Barren County Family YMCA.

Shiloh General Baptist Church Homecoming Services will be held this Sunday, May 20 at 10AM. The Redeemed Quartet from Southern Indiana will sing at 10AM and Reverend Allen Johnson will be preach at 11AM. Lunch will be served. We will welcome back into the sanctuary at 1PM for more singing by The Redeemed Quartet. For more information call Lowell Renick at 590-0134.

Terry Cast of Tulsa Oklahoma will present an organ recital this Sunday, May 20 at 2PM at Glasgow Baptist Church. Admission is free. Refreshments will follow in the fellowship hall. Mr. Cast is an organist and handbell director at Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian in Tulsa. A graduate of the University of Oklahoma in Organ Performance, he is active in the American Guild of Organists and as a recitalist and accompanist in the Tulsa area.

Glasgow Garden Club will meet Wednesday, May 23 at 11AM at Lera B. Mitchell Clubhouse. Guest Speaker will be Sherry Sanders on “Bee Pollinators” The Public is invited to attend.

Glasgow Parks and Recreation registration for the Summer Day Camp Program is ongoing. Day Camp is broken into six weekly sessions throughout June and July. Participants are allowed to register for one week out of each month and then they can be placed on the waiting list for other weeks. The cost is $45 per participant for each month. Summer Day Camp will have weekly trips to Ralphie’s Fun Center, daily trips to the pool, weekly movie trips and lots of fun outdoor activities.

Medicare recipients may qualify for extra help to pay for their Medicare plan. Free help is available to apply for the assistance, Thursday, May 24 from 1PM to 3PM at the Weldon Memorial Library. Single persons with income of $18,444 year, and checking, savings etc., below $14,100; or married $24,924/ year, and checking, savings, etc., less than $28,150 may qualify. For more information, call Mike Brown, at KY Legal Aid, at 270-782-1924.

Applications are now being taken for the Community Action Garden Program. The program is designed to encourage economic self-support by providing low-income households with the essential materials to start growing a vegetable garden. Eligible program participants receive a voucher from Community Action of Southern Kentucky, Inc. The voucher can be used to purchase garden products, such as, garden seeds, garden plants, and/or fertilizers. For more information contact the local Community Services Office at 270- 651-8171.

The May meeting of the Barren County Historical Society will be Saturday, May 26 at 10AM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. The guest speaker will be Nancy Richey of WKU, who will be presenting a program “Unknown Kentucky”. We all know the basics of Kentucky’s history, but Kentucky is more than horses, whiskey, and women. Do you know that Maybelline cosmetics started in a Kentucky home, or that a Kentucky nurse was the model for “Hot Lips” Houlihan of MASH fame? The public is invited and there is no charge for admission

Glasgow Faith Center will hold at tent revival in Edmonton on the square beginning Sunday May 27 at 6pm and Monday through Friday, June 1 at 7pm nightly. Evangelists will be Roger Poynter and Glenn Poynter with different singers each night. Please come and be blessed. For more information call 670-8559.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed Monday, May 28 in observance of the Memorial Day Holiday. Glasgow Landfill will be closed Monday, May 28, Monday’s garbage and recycling will be collected on Tuesday, May 29. Please have all garbage and recycling at the curbside by 7M. There will be no city bus on Memorial Day.

Cave City Cemetery’s Memorial Day Ceremony will be at 2 PM, Sunday, May 27. Barren Co. DAV Chapter 20, Rev. Wayne Hatcher, Steven Wilson, and bagpipes by Kevin Poynter will be on the program. Everyone is invited. There will be a few chairs under the tent so you are encouraged to bring your own chair.

The Memorial Day Program will be held at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery on Monday, May 28 at 10AM. The guest speaker will be former County Judge Executive Woodford, Gardner, Jr.

The Barren County Courthouse will be closed on Monday, May 28 for the State Observed Memorial Day Holiday. Driver License Monthly Saturday Hours will be Saturday, May 19, 2018, 8-11am.

Shindig on the Square will be held on Tuesday, May 29 from 5 to 8pm. There will be great food, live music, farmers markets, shopping, free movies, kid’s activities and more.

Glasgow Parks and Recreation 2018 Adult Softball Leagues Registration is ongoing. This year we will be offering four different leagues; church men’s, church co-ed, co-ed and men’s. We will have a coaches’ meeting on Wednesday May 30 at 5:30PM at the Parks and Recreation office. Leagues will begin play on Monday June 4. Registration is done by a team basis only; any individuals wanting to play will be placed on a list and contact their information will be given to the coach for each team. For further information on any Parks & Recreation programs, please call 651-3811 or 651-9012.

The State Waste Tire Collection Program will be held on Thursday, May 31 through Saturday, June 2 at the Kentucky Department of Highway Maintenance Barn, located at 351 Cavalry Drive. For more information call 651-2313.

The 400 mile yard sale on Highway 68/80 will be held on June 1 through June 3.

The 33rd annual Glasgow Highland Games will be held on June 1, 2 and June 3 at the Barren River State Park. Go to their website to see the list of events www.glasgowhighlandgames.com.

Cruise Into Spring Car Show will be held in downtown Glasgow on Saturday, June 9 from 9am to 2pm. Registration begins at 9am at the Gazebo. For more information call 651-7255.

The 12th Annual Vet Jam will be June 9 at 1348 Rocky Hill Rd in Glasgow. The event starts with a 5K Run/Walk at 8AM, Opening ceremony at 11AM where many local veterans will be honored with D.A.V. Chapter #20 & Barren County JR.ROTC part of ceremony. Then 10 musical acts play from the Greg Martin group to headliner Derek St. Holmes singer /songwriter for “Ted Nugent” and many more; fireworks by Fantastic Fireworks; silent auction and giveaways. Proceeds benefits Freedom Warriors Community Veterans Organization.

Glasgow Faith Church Vacation Bible School will be Wednesday, June 13 through Friday, June 15 from 6PM to 8PM at the church. Pastor is Roger Poynter.

Temple Hill Baptist Church, Game On Vacation Bible School, Monday, June 18 through Friday, June 22 from 6PM to 8:10PM nightly. A meal and local transportation is offered each night. Classes are available for ages 3 through adult. For more information or to schedule local transportation, please contact Tracey Roberts at 270-646-7813.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet, Tuesday, June 19 at 3:30pm at the school.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, June 21 at 4:30PM at the school.