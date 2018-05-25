on 05/25/2018 |

Community and Church Events, Friday, May 25 2018

The May meeting of the Barren County Historical Society will be this Saturday, May 26 at 10AM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. The guest speaker will be Nancy Richey of WKU, who will be presenting a program “Unknown Kentucky”. We all know the basics of Kentucky’s history, but Kentucky is more than horses, whiskey, and women. Do you know that Maybelline cosmetics started in a Kentucky home, or that a Kentucky nurse was the model for “Hot Lips” Houlihan of MASH fame? The public is invited and there is no charge for admission.

The Barren County Government Center will be closed this Saturday, May 26 through Monday, May 28 in observance of the Memorial Day Holiday.

Christian Mentoring Program is having a Corn Hole Tournament this Saturday, May 26. Registration will be at 9AM and tournament starts at 10:15AM. Entry fee will be $25 per team at Bunche Resource Center on Bunche Ave 1st and 2nd prizes to the winner.

Cave City Cemetery’s Memorial Day Ceremony will be at 2PM this Sunday, May 27. Barren Co. DAV Chapter 20, Rev. Wayne Hatcher, Steven Wilson, and bagpipes by Kevin Poynter will be on the program. Everyone is invited. There will be a few chairs under the tent so you are encouraged to bring your own chair.

Glasgow Faith Center Tent Revival in Edmonton on the square will be this Sunday May 27 at 6PM and Monday through Friday, June 1 at 7pm nightly. Evangelists will be Roger Poynter and Glenn Poynter with different singers each night. Please come and be blessed. For more information call 670-8559.

Cave City -City Hall will be closed this Monday, May 28 for Memorial Day and Trash pickup will be on Tuesday.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed this Monday, May 28 in observance of the Memorial Day Holiday. Glasgow Landfill will be closed Monday, May 28, Monday’s garbage and recycling will be collected on Tuesday, May 29. Please have all garbage and recycling at the curbside by 7M. There will be no city bus on Memorial Day.

The Memorial Day Program will be held at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery this Monday, May 28 at 10AM. The guest speaker will be former County Judge Executive Woodford, Gardner, Jr.

The Barren County Courthouse will be closed this Monday, May 28 for the State Observed Memorial Day Holiday. Driver License Monthly Saturday Hours will be Saturday from 8-11am.

Shindig on the Square will be this Tuesday, May 29 from 5PM to 8PM. There will be great food, live music, farmers markets, shopping, free movies, kid’s activities and more.

Barren County Middle School’s SBDM Council will meet in special session this Tuesday, May 29 at 8:15AM at the TLC Building for the purpose of approval of schedule, room map and personnel consultation.

Barren County Middle School Site-Based Decision Making Council will meet in special session this Tuesday, May 29 at 8:30AM at the TLC Building for the purpose of principal selection training.

Glasgow Parks and Recreation 2018 Adult Softball Leagues Registration is ongoing. This year we will be offering four different leagues; church men’s, church co-ed, co-ed and men’s. We will have a coaches’ meeting next Wednesday May 30 at 5:30PM at the Parks and Recreation office. Leagues will begin play on Monday June 4. Registration is done by a team basis only; any individuals wanting to play will be placed on a list and contact their information will be given to the coach for each team. For further information on any Parks & Recreation programs, please call 651-3811 or 651-9012.

Glasgow Parks and Recreation registration for the Summer Day Camp Program is ongoing. Day Camp is broken into six weekly sessions throughout June and July. Participants are allowed to register for one week out of each month and then they can be placed on the waiting list for other weeks. The cost is $45 per participant for each month. Summer Day Camp will have weekly trips to Ralphie’s Fun Center, daily trips to the pool, weekly movie trips and lots of fun outdoor activities.

The State Waste Tire Collection Program will be Thursday, May 31 through Saturday, June 2 at the Kentucky Department of Highway Maintenance Barn, located at 351 Cavalry Drive. For more information call 651-2313.

The 400 mile yard sale on Highway 68/80 will be June 1 through June 3.

The 33rd annual Glasgow Highland Games will be June 1, 2 and June 3 at the Barren River State Park. Go to their website to see the list of events www.glasgowhighlandgames.com.

Glasgow Faith Church, “The Trinity Gospel Aires” will sing at Glasgow Faith Church, Saturday, June 2 at 6PM. Pastor is Roger Poynter.

Bethel Independent Baptist Church will have Vacation Bible School June 4 through June 6, from 5:30 to 8:30pm. The theme is The Torchlighters, “Heroes of Faith.” Classes will be for children preschool through the 12th grade. A meal will be served and transportation can be arranged. The church is located at 105 Kentucky Street. For questions or transportation call 670-8696 or 670-7655.

Fruit of the Spirit Vacation Bible School at Glasgow First Nazarene Church will be June 6 through June 8 from 5:30PM to 7:30PM nightly. Join us for Bible stories, crafts, game and snacks. Pre-register to get your child’s correct shirt size. Register online at gfnaz.com or by visiting or Facebook page.

Cruise Into Spring Car Show will be held in downtown Glasgow, Saturday, June 9 from 9AM to 2PM. Registration begins at 9am at the Gazebo. For more information call 651-7255.

The 12th Annual Vet Jam will be June 9 at 1348 Rocky Hill Rd in Glasgow. The event starts with a 5K Run/Walk at 8AM, Opening ceremony at 11AM where many local veterans will be honored with D.A.V. Chapter #20 & Barren County JR.ROTC part of ceremony. Then 10 musical acts play from the Greg Martin group to headliner Derek St. Holmes singer /songwriter for “Ted Nugent” and many more; fireworks by Fantastic Fireworks; silent auction and giveaways. Proceeds benefits Freedom Warriors Community Veterans Organization.

There will be a Caverna High School Decision Based Council meeting will be Monday, June 11 at 3:30PM in the high school library.

Glasgow Faith Church Vacation Bible School will be Wednesday, June 13 through Friday, June 15 from 6PM to 8PM at the church. Pastor is Roger Poynter.

Temple Hill Baptist Church, Game On Vacation Bible School, Monday, June 18 through Friday, June 22 from 6PM to 8:10PM nightly. A meal and local transportation is offered each night. Classes are available for ages 3 through adult. For more information or to schedule local transportation, please contact Tracey Roberts at 270-646-7813.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet, Tuesday, June 19 at 3:30pm at the school.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, June 21 at 4:30PM at the school.

The Sneed Family will sing at Holland Missionary Baptist Church, July 29 at 2PM at the church.

The Sneed Family will sing, August 24 at 7PM at River Park Center in Owensboro.

The Sneed Family will sing, August 25 at 7PM at the Capital Arts Center in Bowling Green.

The Sneed Family Christmas Dinner and Concert will be December, 6 at 6:30PM at Barren River State Park.