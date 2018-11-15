on 11/15/2018 |

Community and Church Events, Friday, November 16, 201

Southside Baptist Church, located at 1163 Trojan Trail, is serving for the third time as a drop-off location for shoebox gifts—filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items for the Samaritan’s Purse project. During the project’s National Collection Week which runs through this Monday, November 19, this site will collect shoebox donations for children living in poverty overseas. If you would like to speak with a site coordinator or local representative about this project, please contact Juanita Pendygraft at 270-646-2833 or Peggy Allen at 270-678-3693. For more information about Operation Christmas Child, anyone may visit www.samaritanspurse.org/occ.

Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library invites you to participate in Read for a Wreath, an event designed to strengthen community ties, to encourage the community to read, and to promote literacy. Pick up a wreath and application for your business/organization at the library until today. This year we have an overall theme of “Songs of Christmas.” Decorate your wreath according to the theme; however, you may still represent your organization with some element on the wreath. For more information call 270-651-2824.

Avenue Church will be having a Children’s Coat Giveaway for all area school-age children this Saturday, November 17 from 9AM to 12PM. Children in grades preschool through high school will be provided a coat, hat, scarf and gloves.

Barren County Homemakers Holiday Bazaar will be this Saturday, November 17 from 8AM to 1PM. Items to be sold include baked goods, specialty gifts, stocking stuffers and various household items. The Extension Office is held at 1463 West Main Street in Glasgow.

Brother Dale Hawkins will preach at the Kirby Grove Baptist Church this Saturday, November 17 at 7PM.

Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky will sponsor The Greatest Show Dance Showcase this Saturday, November 17 from 4-6 at Kummer Little Recreation Center on College Street in Bowling Green. Enjoy performances by The Rockerz, The Jammerz, The Cheerville Mysterios and introducing the Moverz & Shakerz. For more information go to the website www.dssky.org. or call 270- 796-5002.

The 10th Annual Free Thanksgiving Day Feast will be from 11AM to 4PM Thursday, November 22 at the Liberty District- Ralph Bunche Center. A volunteer meeting will be held this Sunday, November 18 at the Bunche Center. For more information on the meetings call 590-2410. The number to call to donate food or supplies is 404-5175 or to mail a donation check the address is Thanksgiving Feast, PO Box 1136, Glasgow, KY 42142. If you would like delivery you can order on Wednesday by calling 629-3871 or 834-8537. On Thanksgiving Day for delivery call 834-8537.

The annual Gillie Hyde/ Barren County Salvation Army Angel Tree Drive is ongoing. You may pick up your angels at any of the Glasgow Gillie Hyde Locations. The last day to drop off gifts is Monday, November 26. All gifts must be new and cannot be wrapped. You may also donate money in the Salvation Army Kettles located at area businesses.

Holly Days Christmas Bazaar and Canned Food Drive is ongoing to feed the community on Saturday, November 24 from 9AM to 3PM at the Cave City Convention Center. Donate canned food or donate a dollar to win one of over 60 door prizes. The more you donate the more chances to win. Proceeds go to the Glasgow Barren County Community Food Kitchen. For more information call 590-3708.

The regular monthly singing at Shiloh General Baptist Church will be this Sunday November 18 at 6PM. The guest singers will be The Southern Heirs. The address of the church is 12050 Old Bowling Green Rd. Smiths Grove, Ky. For more information you may call 270-590-0134.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet this Tuesday, November 20 at the school.

Milltown Baptist Church of Tompkinsville will be celebrating Pastor Mike and First Lady Mary Turner’s 16th Pastoral Anniversary this Sunday November 18 at 11:00 a.m. Our guest will be Pastor Mark Kendall and Liberty Methodist Church family. All are invited to this joyous celebration

The Temple Hill SBDM Council will meet this Monday, November 19 at 5PM at the school. The public is invited to attend.

Meet the Scotties winter sports will take place this Monday, November 19. A meal which will consist of chili, grilled cheese, and a dessert and drink will be served beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the cafeteria at Glasgow High School. At 6:00 p.m. player introductions will begin for the sports of archery, boy and girl’s basketball and swimming. The basketball teams will also perform drills/scrimmage. This event is free to everyone. Please come out and Meet the Scotties!

Community Action of Southern Kentucky LIHEAP Subsidy Program to help low income households in need of energy assistance is ongoing. Applications will be taken in alphabetic order on the first letter of the head of the household last name. Applicant must bring most recent heating bill, social security card or permanent resident card for each member of household and proof of household income for preceding months. Community Action is located at 411 Happy Valley Road and hours are 8 to 4 Tuesday through Friday and 8 to 5 on Monday. For more information go to our website, www.casoky.org.

Glasgow Christmas Gift Show will be November 24th and 25th at Glasgow National Guard Armory. Purchase Christmas gifts from local vendors. The online store will be open from 11/26 from 12/22. Vendor registration is now open.

A retirement celebration for Barren County Clerk, Joanne London will be held on Thursday, November 29 from 2 to 5PM in the Barren County Judge Executive’s Office. Joanne has 36 years of service in the Barren County Clerk’s Office.

The Barren County High School SBDM will meet in regular session on November 29 at 3:45 PM in the Trojan Academy media center.

Horse Cave Rotary Pancakes with Santa will be Saturday, December 1 from 7:30AM to 9:30AM at Horse Cave Methodist Church. Tickets will be $8 for adults and $6 for kids. Tickets include all you can eat breakfast, kids activities and visit with Santa.

BRAWA will have cookies and pictures with Santa on December 1 from 12 to 3PM. One 5×7 photo is $5. Photos will be ready for pick-up on December 8.

Breakfast with Santa and Christmas Bazaar will be held on Saturday, December 1 from 6:30AM to 11AM at the Hiseville Fire Department. Eat some pancakes for $6 and have the kids get their picture made with Santa from 8 to 10AM. Some of the vendors for this year will be Lularoe, Lipsense, Tupperware, Essential Oils, Initial Outfitters and many more.

Glasgow Musicale’s Christmas Celebration, “Hanging of the Greens” will be held on Sunday, December 2 at 2pm at the First Presbyterian Church. The church is located at 200 E. Washington Street in Glasgow. Free admission and light refreshments will be served. For more information call 659-9519.

The Sneed Family Christmas Dinner and Concert will be December, 6 at 6:30PM at Barren River State Park.

Join the Glenview Christian Church as they get into the Christmas Spirit by hosting a gingerbread decorating party on Saturday, December 8 from 9 to 11AM! There will be crafts for the kids, a hot cocoa bar and everyone will get a free family photo! Its $10 per gingerbread house but all other activities are free. For more information call 678-4211 or visit the website www.glenviewchristian.org

Glasgow Middle School’s SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, December 11 at the school.

Experience the meaning of Christmas with the Glenview Christian Church and enjoy a LIVE nativity with real animals on Sunday, December 23 from 3 to 6PM. ! The church is located at 1403 Glenview Drive in Glasgow. For more information call 678-4211 or check out the website at www.glenviewchristian.org.