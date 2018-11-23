on 11/23/2018 |

Community and Church Events, Friday, November 23, 2018

The Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library will be closed today for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

The Barren County Sheriff’s Office will be closed today and Saturday in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday. The office will re-open on Monday, November 26 at 8AM.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed today in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday. Today’s garbage and recycling will be picked up on Tuesday, November 27. The landfill will be open today from 8 to 11:30AM only. The landfill will be closed on Saturday and the Southgate Plaza recycling drop-off will be closed on Saturday. There will be no city bus service today.

The Glasgow Fire Department will be dipping Christmas trees, through Sunday December 23, at Fire Station #2 located at 130 Cross St. just off L.R. Wells Blvd. This service will be provided from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The tree is dipped in a flame retardant substance and will enhance the life of your tree. Everyone using a fresh cut tree is urged to take advantage of this free service.

Glasgow Christmas Gift Show will be today and Saturday at Glasgow National Guard Armory. Purchase Christmas gifts from local vendors. The online store will be open from 11/26 from 12/22. Vendor registration is now open.

Holly Days Christmas Bazaar and Canned Food Drive is this Saturday, November 24 from 9AM to 3PM at the Cave City Convention Center. Donate canned food or donate a dollar to win one of over 60 door prizes. The more you donate the more chances to win. Proceeds go to the Glasgow Barren County Community Food Kitchen. For more information call 590-3708.

The Barren County Family Resource Youth Service Centers and the Glasgow Family Resource Youth Service Center are sponsoring a 45 minute informational meeting on how to make your dollars go further. This is being held at the Hero Center this Tuesday, November 27 at 10AM. For more information call Becky Honeycutt at 659-0342 or any Glasgow or Barren County School Resource Center.

The annual Gillie Hyde/ Barren County Salvation Army Angel Tree Drive is ongoing. You may pick up your angels at any of the Glasgow Gillie Hyde Locations. The last day to drop off gifts is this Monday, November 26. All gifts must be new and cannot be wrapped. You may also donate money in the Salvation Army Kettles located at area businesses.

A retirement celebration for Barren County Clerk, Joanne London will be Thursday, November 29 from 2PM to 5PM in the Barren County Judge Executive’s Office. Joanne has 36 years of service in the Barren County Clerk’s Office.

The Barren County High School SBDM will meet in regular session on November 29 at 3:45 PM in the Trojan Academy media center.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky LIHEAP Subsidy Program to help low income households in need of energy assistance is ongoing. Applications will be taken in alphabetic order on the first letter of the head of the household last name. Applicant must bring most recent heating bill, social security card or permanent resident card for each member of household and proof of household income for preceding months. Community Action is located at 411 Happy Valley Road and hours are 8 to 4 Tuesday through Friday and 8 to 5 on Monday. For more information go to our website, www.casoky.org.

Horse Cave Rotary Pancakes with Santa will be Saturday, December 1 from 7:30AM to 9:30AM at Horse Cave Methodist Church. Tickets will be $8 for adults and $6 for kids. Tickets include all you can eat breakfast, kids activities and visit with Santa.

The Glasgow Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, December 1 starting at 6pm and beginning at Glasgow High School. For more information call 651-3161.

BRAWA will have cookies and pictures with Santa on December 1 from 12 to 3PM. One 5×7 photo is $5. Photos will be ready for pick-up on December 8.

Deck the Halls of Highland will be Saturday, December 1 at Highland Elementary. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 11AM and the Vendors Marketplace from 8 to noon. All you can eat pancake breakfast for $5. Students eat for $3 and ages 3 and under eat free. There will be a silent auction, Santa’s Marketplace, have photo made with Santa and Mrs. Claus and much more.

Breakfast with Santa and Christmas Bazaar will be Saturday, December 1 from 6:30AM to 11AM at the Hiseville Fire Department. Eat some pancakes for $6 and have the kids get their picture made with Santa from 8 to 10AM. Some of the vendors for this year will be Lularoe, Lipsense, Tupperware, Essential Oils, Initial Outfitters and many more.

Glasgow Musicale’s Christmas Celebration, “Hanging of the Greens” will be Sunday, December 2 at 2pm at the First Presbyterian Church. The church is located at 200 E. Washington Street in Glasgow. Free admission and light refreshments will be served. For more information call 659-9519.

Glasgow Baptist Church will host a “Hope for the Holidays” service on Sunday evening, December 2 beginning at 5:00pm. This service is open to anyone who has lost a loved one and may need extra encouragement through the holiday season. Invite someone you know and join us.

Mammoth Cave National Park will host the 39th annual Cave Sing on Sunday, December 2. This year’s free event will feature the Lindsey Wilson College Singers who will present traditional holiday music a cappella within the cave at Rafinesque Hall. Cave Sing participants will depart for the Historic Entrance from behind the park visitor center at 2:00 pm. Participants should be prepared to walk up and down a steep hill, climb 160 steps, and dress in warm layers and comfortable shoes or boots. Even though the cave air stays at a constant 54 degrees Fahrenheit, wind chills in the entrance are much cooler.

Santa’s House on the Square will be from Monday, December 3 through Friday, December 7 each night from 5 to 7PM and Saturday and Sunday, December8 and 9 from Noon to 6PM. Give Santa your list and tour the villa. There will be free cookies and hot chocolate. For more information call the chamber 651-3806.

South Green Elementary will present Mary Poppins JR on December 6 and 7 in the Glasgow High School Auditorium at 6PM. For tickets call 651-380.

The Sneed Family Christmas Dinner and Concert will be December, 6 at 6:30PM at Barren River State Park.

The Far Off Broadway Players will present the musical comedy “Another Night Before Christmas” on December 7, 8 and 9 at the Plaza Theatre. Times will vary

Join the Glenview Christian Church as they get into the Christmas Spirit by hosting a gingerbread decorating party on Saturday, December 8 from 9 to 11AM! There will be crafts for the kids, a hot cocoa bar and everyone will get a free family photo! Its $10 per gingerbread house but all other activities are free. For more information call 678-4211 or visit the website www.glenviewchristian.org.

BRAWA Christmas Open House will be held on Saturday, December 8 from 1 to 4PM. Activities include a raffle, refreshments and visit with Santa. Items needed are detergent, paper towels, Lysol wipes, copy paper, dog treats, pop topped canned dog or cat food, dyer sheets and toilet paper.

Glasgow Middle School’s SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, December 11 at the school.

Cave City Baptist Church will be hosting a Christmas program titled Seek Him presented by the choir and members of the church. The program will begin December 15 and begin promptly at 5 PM and there will be refreshments to follow. We would invite everyone in the area to come and celebrate with us. Cave City Baptist Church is located at 501 Broadway Street in Cave City. If you have any questions feel free to call the church office at 270-773-3471.

Christmas Songs and Stories with John Berry will be on Saturday, December 15 at 7:30pm at the Plaza Theatre. Tickets are $40 for the main floor and $30 for the balcony.

The annual Glasgow Community Band Christmas Concert will be held on Sunday, December 16 at 2PM at the Plaza Theatre. This is a free concert and the public is invited.

Experience the meaning of Christmas with the Glenview Christian Church and enjoy a LIVE nativity with real animals on Sunday, December 23 from 3PM to 6PM. The church is located at 1403 Glenview Drive in Glasgow. For more information call 678-4211 or check out the website at www.glenviewchristian.org.