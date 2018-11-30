on 11/30/2018 |

Community and Church Events Friday, November 30, 2018

The ladies of Boutique Unique will have a workshop at the Mary Wood Weldon Library on Thursday, December 6 at 10AM. The cost is $10 to cover supplies and you must register by today.

The Barren County Clerk’s Office will close at 12PM today to attend the funeral of Deputy Clerk Melinda Feese’s husband.

Horse Cave Rotary Pancakes with Santa will be this Saturday, December 1 from 7:30AM to 9:30AM at Horse Cave Methodist Church. Tickets will be $8 for adults and $6 for kids. Tickets include all you can eat breakfast, kids activities and visit with Santa.

The Glasgow Christmas Parade will be this Saturday, December 1 at 6PM at Glasgow High School. For more information call 651-3161.

BRAWA will have cookies and pictures with Santa this Saturday, December 1 from 12 to 3PM. One 5×7 photo is $5. Photos will be ready for pick-up on December 8.

The Barren County Clerk’s Office will be closed this Saturday, December 1 until 1PM Monday, December 3 so the state auditor can audit out retiring clerk JoAnne London and audit the new clerk into office before any business can be processed.

Deck the Halls of Highland will be this Saturday, December 1 at Highland Elementary. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 11AM and the Vendors Marketplace from 8 to noon. All you can eat pancake breakfast for $5. Students eat for $3 and ages 3 and under eat free. There will be a silent auction, Santa’s Marketplace, have photo made with Santa and Mrs. Claus and much more.

Breakfast with Santa and Christmas Bazaar will be this Saturday, December 1 from 6:30AM to 11AM at the Hiseville Fire Department. Eat some pancakes for $6 and have the kids get their picture made with Santa from 8 to 10AM. Some of the vendors for this year will be Lularoe, Lipsense, Tupperware, Essential Oils, Initial Outfitters and many more.

Glasgow Musicale’s Christmas Celebration, “Hanging of the Greens” will be this Sunday, December 2 at 2pm at the First Presbyterian Church. The church is located at 200 E. Washington Street in Glasgow. Free admission and light refreshments will be served. For more information call 659-9519.

Glasgow Baptist Church will host a “Hope for the Holidays” service this Sunday, December 2 at 5PM. This service is open to anyone who has lost a loved one and may need extra encouragement through the holiday season. Invite someone you know and join us.

Mammoth Cave National Park will host the 39th annual Cave Sing this Sunday, December 2. This year’s free event will feature the Lindsey Wilson College Singers who will present traditional holiday music a cappella within the cave at Rafinesque Hall. Cave Sing participants will depart for the Historic Entrance from behind the park visitor center at 2:00 pm. Participants should be prepared to walk up and down a steep hill, climb 160 steps, and dress in warm layers and comfortable shoes or boots. Even though the cave air stays at a constant 54 degrees Fahrenheit, wind chills in the entrance are much cool.

Edie Bell will be at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library on Tuesday, December 4 at 6PM. Edie will share inspiring ideas and demonstrations for decorating your home for the holidays.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky LIHEAP Subsidy Program to help low income households in need of energy assistance is ongoing. Applications will be taken in alphabetic order on the first letter of the head of the household last name. Applicant must bring most recent heating bill, social security card or permanent resident card for each member of household and proof of household income for preceding months. Community Action is located at 411 Happy Valley Road and hours are 8 to 4 Tuesday through Friday and 8 to 5 on Monday. For more information go to our website, www.casoky.org.

The Glasgow Fire Department will be dipping Christmas trees, through Sunday December 23, at Fire Station #2 located at 130 Cross St. just off L.R. Wells Blvd. This service will be provided from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The tree is dipped in a flame retardant substance and will enhance the life of your tree. Everyone using a fresh cut tree is urged to take advantage of this free service.

Santa’s House on the Square will be from Monday, December 3 through Friday, December 7 from 5PM to 7PM nightly and Saturday and Sunday, December 8 and 9 from 12PM to 6PM. Give Santa your list and tour the villa. There will be free cookies and hot chocolate. For more information call the chamber 651-3806.

The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood and platelet donors to give now to ensure blood is available for medical treatments and emergencies during the holiday season. Upcoming opportunities to donate will be in Edmonton on December 5 from 1 to 6pm at Bowling Park. On December 6 at the Glasgow First United Methodist Church from 1 to 5PM and on December 12 at the T J Samson Health Pavilion from 1 to 6PM. Another way to help keep the blood supply strong is to host a Red Cross Blood Drive this winter. For more information call 800-733-2767.

South Green Elementary will present Mary Poppins JR, December 6th and 7th at 6PM in the Glasgow High School Auditorium. For tickets call 651-3806.

The Glasgow/Barren County Retired Teachers Association will meet on Thursday, December 6, at 10:30 a.m. at New Century Buffet Restaurant. Speaker will be Tim Abrams, KRTA Executive Director. Items may be turned in for Feed Kentucky and School Supplies Drive. Volunteer hours for the year are due. For more information call 427-4351.

The Sneed Family Christmas Dinner and Concert will be December, 6 at 6:30PM at Barren River State Park.

There will be a Microsoft Word Basics Computer Class at the Mary Wood Weldon Library on Friday, December 7 at 10AM. Learn how to locate and use key features, create and save new documents, open and print existing documents.

The Far Off Broadway Players will present the musical comedy “Another Night before Christmas” on December 7, 8 and 9 at the Plaza Theatre. Times will vary.

Join the Glenview Christian Church as they get into the Christmas Spirit by hosting a gingerbread decorating party on Saturday, December 8 from 9 to 11AM! There will be crafts for the kids, a hot cocoa bar and everyone will get a free family photo! Its $10 per gingerbread house but all other activities are free. For more information call 678-4211 or visit the website www.glenviewchristian.org.

Friends of the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library Holiday Book Sale will be held on Saturday, December 8 from 9AM to 3PM. Gift Books and Holiday Theme books and DVD’s are “like-new” and reasonably priced. Enjoy tea and cookies and free gift wrapping. Cash only will be accepted. All proceeds benefit the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Public Library. For more information, contact the library at 270-651-2824 or email the Friends of theLibrary atfriendsMWWM@gmail.com.

BRAWA Christmas Open House will be Saturday, December 8 from 1PM to 4PM. Activities include a raffle, refreshments and visit with Santa. Items needed are detergent, paper towels, Lysol wipes, copy paper, dog treats, pop topped canned dog or cat food, dyer sheets and toilet paper.

Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting will be Monday, December 10 in the high school library at 4:30PM.

Glasgow Middle School’s SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, December 11 at the school.

Cave City Baptist Church will be hosting a Christmas program titled Seek Him presented by the choir and members of the church. The program will begin December 15 and begin promptly at 5 PM and there will be refreshments to follow. We would invite everyone in the area to come and celebrate with us. Cave City Baptist Church is located at 501 Broadway Street in Cave City. If you have any questions feel free to call the church office at 270-773-3471.

Christmas Songs and Stories with John Berry will be on Saturday, December 15 at 7:30pm at the Plaza Theatre. Tickets are $40 for the main floor and $30 for the balcony.

The annual Glasgow Community Band Christmas Concert will be Sunday, December 16 at 2PM at the Plaza Theatre. This is a free concert and the public is invited.

Experience the meaning of Christmas with the Glenview Christian Church and enjoy a LIVE nativity with real animals on Sunday, December 23 from 3PM to 6PM. The church is located at 1403 Glenview Drive in Glasgow. For more information call 678-4211 or check out the website at www.glenviewchristian.org.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed on Monday, December 24 and Tuesday, December 25 in observance of the Christmas Holiday. Monday’s garbage and recycling will be collected on Wednesday, December 26 and Tuesday’s garbage and recycling will be collected on Thursday, December 27. There will be no bus service Monday or Tuesday. Glasgow Landfill will be open on Saturday, December 22 and Monday, December 24 from 8 to 11:30AM but will be closed all day Christmas Day.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed on Tuesday, January 1 in observance of the New Year’s Holiday. Tuesday’s garbage and recycling will be collected on Wednesday, January 2. Please have at curbside by AM. The landfill will be closed on Tuesday, January 1 and there will be no Transit Bus Service on Tuesday, January 1.