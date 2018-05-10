on 10/05/2018 |

Community and Church Events, Friday, October 5, 2018

Ralphies Fun Center Fall Break Blowout will continue today. Buy a Multi-Activity Wristband and add the following deals. Today’s great deal, buy a child’s wristband for $17 and get an adult wristband for $6. Also October is National Skate Monday so skating is $5 everyday during the month of October.

The Temple Hill Fire Department will sponsor and All You Can Eat Bean Soup Lunch today and tomorrow beginning at 10:30AM. The cost is $5 for all you can eat Bean Soup, Cornbread, dessert and drinks. Children 3 and under eat free. The fire department is located at 8543 Tompkinsville Road.

Temple Hill Fire Department will have an All You Can Eat Pancake Sausage Breakfast this Saturday, October 6 from 7 to 10:30AM. The cost is $5 and children 3 and under eat free. Also available will be Sausage gravy and biscuits and carryout will be available.

Liberty District Layman League annual Prayer Breakfast will be this Saturday, October 6 from 8 to 10AM at the Ralph Bunche Community Center.

Revival Services will begin this Sunday night, October 7 at 6:30 each night at Beech Grove Missionary Baptist Church. The church is located in Hwy 1297, Old Bowling Green Road. Brother Willie Westmoreland will be helping. Pastor is Brother David McKinney. Everyone is invited.

Temple Hill Lion’s Club Soup Cookoff Fundraiser will be held this Monday night October 8 at 6:30. This will take place at the clubhouse at JoAnne Foster Park and it is $5 per person to sample all the soups. At 7:30, there will be a meet and greet with November election candidates. For more information call 670-5679.

Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting will meet this Monday, October 8 in the high school library at 4:30PM.

The Barren County High School SBDM will meet in regular session this Monday, October 8 at 3:45 PM in the Trojan Academy media center.

Glasgow Christmas Parade Applications are available for pick up at the chamber office on or can be downloaded at www.glasgowbarrenchamber.com. Entry fee is $15 if received by Friday, November 9. After Friday, November 9 the entry fee is 30 and no applications will be accepted after Friday, November 21 at 4:30PM. The theme for the Christmas Parade is “Twelve Days of Christmas.”

The Park City High School Class of 1973 will hold their 45th Reunion, Saturday, October 13, 2018 at the Park City Lions Club. Social hour begins at 3:30 pm with dinner served after. For more information call 270-773-5606 or email dandylyon45@hotmail.com.

Glasgow Renaissance- Main Street 18th Annual Cruise Into Fall Car Show will be Saturday, October 13. Registration will be held from 8AM to 12Noon at the Gazebo on the Court House Lawn. For more information cal 651-7255 or 678-9233.

River Lake Church’s Great Pumpkin Giveaway community event is Saturday, October 13 from 2-4pm. We will be giving away 1,000 free pumpkins. This event is free to all members of the community and will be held at River Lake Church located at 2870 North Jackson Highway. Come out and enjoy bouncy houses for kids, take a photo with Snoopy, and register for your chance to win an Xbox One S! There will also be showings of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” at 2:30pm and 3:30pm.

The 3rd annual fundraiser for the Monroe County Fire and Rescue Squad will be held on Saturday, October 13 at 7PM in the Old High School Gym. Live Pro Wrestling will feature Sexy Stan Sierra and Vic the Bruiser for the Main Event UCW Title. For more information call 427-1347 or 427-0139.

The City of Glasgow is sponsoring A Touch the Truck to provide area kids to have an interactive opportunity to see and explore different kinds of vehicles that are seen every day in the community. You can take photos and talk with the operator of each vehicle. The event will take place on Saturday, October 13 from 9AM to Noon

Glasgow Wesleyan Church Fall Revival will be Sunday, October 14 at 10:45 AM and 5PM and Monday, October 15 through October 17 at 6:30PM nightly. Preaching each service will be Reverend Paul Hagen.

Glasgow First Nazarene Church, 75th Anniversary Service will be Sunday, October 14 at 10:30AM with Reception to follow at Lera B Mitchell Clubhouse. Meet and Greet Cookout will be Saturday, October 13 at 4PM

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, October 16 at 3:30PM at the school.

The Annual Fall Book Sale by the Friends of the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library will be held on Friday and Saturday, October 19-20 from 9:00AM to 3:00PM with the members’ preview on Thursday, October 18 from 4:00 to 7:00PM. Prices range from fifty cents for all children’s books to one dollar for hardback adult and teen books and fifty cents for paperbacks. Movies, audio tapes, and music on CD are one dollar each. Classic collectibles and sets of books are individually priced. For information, contact the Mary Wood Weldon Library 270-651-2824.

Kentucky Legal Aid will be at the Glasgow Senior Center on Thursday, October 18 from 9:00 -12:00 to enroll in Medicare Part D and Advantage Plans. For more information call 678- 6288.

Come hear some of the finest gospel groups from Kentucky, Tennessee, and Illinois at the 2018 KY State Gospel Singing Convention, held on Friday, Oct 19 and Saturday, Oct 20 at the Cave City Convention Center. The concerts start at 6:00 PM each evening. This 73rd anniversary will feature many duets, trios, and quartets with styles of Christian music that include Southern Gospel, Country Gospel, and Bluegrass Gospel. Admission is free and concessions will be available.

The Haywood Volunteer Fire Department will hold their annual pancake fry and open house on Saturday, October 20 from 6:00 to 10:30AM at the fire department at the corner of Matthews Mill Road and 31-E at Haywood. Tickets will be sold on a gun to be given away on Thanksgiving. Admission will be $5 for adults, $2.50 for children 6 to 12 and children under 6 will be admitted free. All proceeds will go to the fire department.

The 3rd annual Gamaliel VFD Car Show will be Saturday, October 20 at the fire department located on Holland Street. Registration is from 9 to 11AM. All years, models and makes are welcome. Trophies will be presented at 2PM. The entry fee is $15. There will be a 50/50 drawing, concessions and gun raffle. Vendors may rent a 10 x 10 space for $25. For more information call 427-6824 or 261-1207.

The 13th annual Crossroads Life Center Chili Cookoff will be held on Saturday, October 20 from 3 to 6PM on the square in Glasgow. Entertainment by Lightly Blended with Jenny Lu. There will be ice cream by St. Helen’s Church, food, drinks, carnival games and a dunking booth. There will also be a kids’ corner that will feature games, face painting, bouncy house and much more.

The Barren County YMCA is hosting a free Halloween Extravaganza Community Event on Saturday, October 20 from 6 to 8PM. Activities include Costume Contest, Face Painting, Haunted Track, Fun Games, Photo Wall, Indoor Trick or Treating, Cupcake Walk, Music, Dancing and much more in a fun safe environment. If you would like to give out candy, bring your own table and contact Melissa at 651-9622 for your free space. You cannot drop off children they must be must be with a guardian.

Glasgow Park and Recreation 40th Turkey Trot 5 mile run, one mile run or walk and the ½ mile gobbler gait will be held on Sunday, October 21 and will be held on the Glasgow Public Square. You can register at the Parks and Recreation Office. For more information call 651-3811.

Lick Branch Church located at 7318 Lecta-Kino Road will be having Revival Services October 22 through October 26 at 7:00 PM each evening. Bro. Brad Davis and Bro. Brent Spillman will be bringing the messages. Pastor is Bro. B. J. Childress. Everyone is encouraged to attend.

Come and join the Cave City Baptist Church for a night of free family fun on Saturday, October 27 from 4 to 6PM. We will host a trunk or treat, inflatables, and games. There will be raffles throughout the night including gift certificates, handmade items, and a flat screen TV. There will also be free concessions available during the event. The church is located at 501 Broadway in Cave City. Please call 270-773-3471 with any questions you may have.

Glenview Christian Church Fall Festival will be held on Saturday, October 27 from 4 to 6Pm.

Celebrate fall with us! Trunk or Treat, Inflatables, Bonfire, Free Food, Barrell Train, Face Paint & More! For More information call (270) 678-4211 or the website http://www.glenviewchristian.org/fall-festival.

The Kiwanis Club of Caverna is bringing award winning Elvis Tribute Artist, Todd Bodenheimer to the Cave City Convention Center on Friday, November 2 at 7pm. Projects go toward the many service projects they do for the youth of Cave City and Horse Cave. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased now from the Cave City Chamber of Commerce or any Kiwanis Club Member. For more information email Chris Summers, wchrissummers@gmail.com.

The Sneed Family Christmas Dinner and Concert will be December, 6 at 6:30PM at Barren River State Park.