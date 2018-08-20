on 08/20/2018 |

Community and Church Events, Monday, August 20, 2018

Registration is ongoing through September 6 for the Barren County Family YMCA Life Guard Training course. Classes will meet on Monday and Thursday from 5 to 9PM beginning September 10. For more information or to register call 651-9222.

Sing a Book My Baby will be every Monday in August beginning at 9:30AM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. This Program focuses on ways to play with your baby, promoting sensory exploration and developing thinking skills and socialization.

Wisdom Faith Christian Academy School’s starting school date today. For more information call 774-2109.

The Temple Hill SBDM Council will meet tonight at 5PM at the school. The public is invited to attend.

Hey kids ages 9 to 18. You can learn to produce stop motion animation at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library today at 11Am and 4PM, using free apps and library ipads, you’ll help write and direct a short video.

Glasgow Faith Church will have revival services beginning tonight at 7 nightly. Brother Harold Summers from Columbus Indiana will be preaching. The pastor is Roger Poynter and the church is located at 3050 Old Bowling Green Road- Highway 1297.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet at 3:30PM Tuesday, August 21 at the school.

Book Sprouts Story Time will meet every Tuesday in August beginning at 10AM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. Each storytime includes a range of books, songs, rhymes, fingerplays, music, crafts and free play.

Tator- Tot Time will meet every Wednesday in August beginning at 10AM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. The focus is on five simple early literacy practices, talking, singing, and reading, writing and playing.

Fall Soccer Registration is ongoing for ages 3 to 9 at the YMCA. Learn to play and have fun while doing it. Meet the coaches will be held on August 25.

Cave City Senior Center will have an open house on Thursday, August 23 from 9AM to 12Noon. The center is located at 105 Duke Street next to city hall. Vendors will be on site offering free services and educational information. A meal will be served and activities are offered.

The Sneed Family will sing on Friday, August 24 at 7PM at River Park Center in Owensboro.

The Sneed Family will sing, Saturday, August 25 at 7PM at the Capital Arts Center in Bowling Green.

The Gospel Messengers will celebrate their 44th anniversary and reunion on Sunday, August 26 at 5pm at the Owens Chapel Baptist Church in Cave City. Special guest is Brother Billy Duvall and the pastor is Dr. E A Duke.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed on Monday, September 3 in observance of the Labor Day Holiday. There will be no garbage or recycling that day. Monday’s garbage and recycling will be picked on Tuesday. Glasgow Landfill will be closed and there will be no bus service.

Trinity Church of the Nazarene Revival will be held from September 2 through September 5 at 7PM nightly. Reverend Michael Perkins will be the speaker.

Edie Bell will give hints on gardening to attract birds on Tuesday, September 4 at 6PM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. She will also share seeds and plants to help you to get started.

Barren County Farm Bureau Federation 2018 Annual Membership Meeting will be held at 6:30Pm on Saturday, September 15 at the Cave City Convention Center. Tickets need to be picked up by Wednesday, September 5. Tickets can be picked up at 106 Reynolds Road or 1108 Cleveland Avenue. For more information call 678-3500 or 629-5555.

The 5th Quarter Youth Rally will be held at the Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Friday night, September 7 after the ballgames. Doors will open at 9:30PM. On Saturday, September 8, games will begin at 2PM followed by worship and food. Trey Bradley with Clayton King Ministries will be speaking.

The Bicentennial Celebration will be held September 7 through September 9 on the downtown square in Edmonton. There will be a parade on Friday, Karaoke and tailgate on the square. Saturday’s activities include an antique car show, beauty pageant, food vendors, crafts and goods, exhibitors demonstrations, music and more and fireworks to end the night. Music will be provided by the Georgia Thunderbolts, Vinyl Radio, Otis and the Kentucky Headhunters. Sunday there will be a community church service, singing, pot luck lunch, gospel singing and the Old Edmonton High School Reunion. For more information call 270-734-9816. The website is www.edmontonky200.com.

Freedom Warriors 9/11 Patriot Ride to Remember will be held on Saturday, September 8. Meet at the 9/11 memorial at the Fire Station on Broadway with sign- in starting at 8AM and Kickstands up at 9:11AM. The free ride is about 150 miles with a stop for lunch at the Lure Lodge at Lake Cumberland State Park. For more information call Ernie Wagoner at 404-3989.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on September 18 at 3:30pm at the school.

Mt. Beulah United Methodist Church will have a St. Jude Yard Sale on Saturday, September 8. There will be a lot of children’s clothes and baby toys. Just a little bit of everything. All proceeds go to St. Jude. Donations are welcome. The church is located on Cub Run Highway also called W88. For more information call 528-1640. If it rains it will be held on Saturday, September15.

The 3rd annual Gamaliel VFD Car Show will be held on Saturday, October 20 at the fire department located on Holland Street. Registration is from 9 to 11AM. All years, models and makes are welcome. Trophies will be presented at 2PM. The entry fee is $15. There will be a 50/50 drawing, concessions and gun raffle. Vendors may rent a 10 x 10 space for $25. For more information call 427-6824 or 261-1207.

GHS class of 98 will be having their 20 year class reunion on Saturday September 15. More info coming soon, check the Facebook group for details. Contact Phone Number is (270) 590-3437.

Glasgow First Nazarene Teens will sponsor their 2nd annual Cooking for Christ BBQ Cook-Off on Saturday, September 29 from 8AM to 3PM. Meat will be provided in the entry fee of $100. Vendors may set up a booth for $10. The teens will also be selling Shoulder Sandwiches, Hot Dogs, Nachos Cheese, Chips and Drinks. Other activities from 11AM to 3Pm will be the BBQ Tasting and Voting, Face Painting, Kids Crafts and Vendors and Yard Sales. Proceeds go to the Glasgow First Nazarene Teen Group. The church is located at 600 East Main Street. For more information or to pre-register call 670-1979.

Glasgow First Nazarene Church, 75th Anniversary Service will be Sunday, October 14 at 10:30AM with Reception to follow at Lera B Mitchell Clubhouse. Meet and Greet Cookout will be Saturday, October 13 at 4PM.

The Sneed Family Christmas Dinner and Concert will be December, 6 at 6:30PM at Barren River State Park.