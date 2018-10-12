on 12/10/2018 |

Community and Church Events Monday, December 10, 2018

Community Action of Southern Kentucky LIHEAP Subsidy Program to help low income households in need of energy assistance is ongoing. Applications will be taken in alphabetic order on the first letter of the head of the household last name. Applicant must bring most recent heating bill, social security card or permanent resident card for each member of household and proof of household income for preceding months. Community Action is located at 411 Happy Valley Road and hours are 8 to 4 Tuesday through Friday and 8 to 5 on Monday. For more information go to our website, www.casoky.org.

The Glasgow Fire Department will be dipping Christmas trees, through Sunday December 23, at Fire Station #2 located at 130 Cross St. just off L.R. Wells Blvd. This service will be provided from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The tree is dipped in a flame retardant substance and will enhance the life of your tree. Everyone using a fresh cut tree is urged to take advantage of this free service.

Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting will be today in the high school library at 4:30PM.

Glasgow Middle School’s SBDM Council will meet this Tuesday, December 11 at the school.

The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood and platelet donors to give now to ensure blood is available for medical treatments and emergencies during the holiday season. Upcoming opportunities to donate will be Wednesday, December 12 from 1Pm to 6PM at the T J Samson Health Pavilion. Another way to help keep the blood supply strong is to host a Red Cross Blood Drive this winter. For more information call 800-733-2767.

Cave City Baptist Church will be hosting a Christmas program titled Seek Him presented by the choir and members of the church. The program will begin December 15 and begin promptly at 5 PM and there will be refreshments to follow. We would invite everyone in the area to come and celebrate with us. Cave City Baptist Church is located at 501 Broadway Street in Cave City. If you have any questions feel free to call the church office at 270-773-3471.

Christmas Songs and Stories with John Berry will be on Saturday, December 15 at 7:30pm at the Plaza Theatre. Tickets are $40 for the main floor and $30 for the balcony.

The annual Glasgow Community Band Christmas Concert will be Sunday, December 16 at 2PM at the Plaza Theatre. This is a free concert and the public is invited.

Enjoy the holidays by creating a graham cracker house at the Mary Wood Weldon Library on Tuesday, December 18 at 3PM. Supplies will be furnished. Sign up at the library.

Experience the meaning of Christmas with the Glenview Christian Church and enjoy a LIVE nativity with real animals on Sunday, December 23 from 3PM to 6PM. The church is located at 1403 Glenview Drive in Glasgow. For more information call 678-4211 or check out the website at www.glenviewchristian.org.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed on Monday, December 24 and Tuesday, December 25 in observance of the Christmas Holiday. Monday’s garbage and recycling will be collected on Wednesday, December 26 and Tuesday’s garbage and recycling will be collected on Thursday, December 27. There will be no bus service Monday or Tuesday. Glasgow Landfill will be open on Saturday, December 22 and Monday, December 24from 8 to 11:30AM but will be closed all day Christmas Day.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed on Tuesday, January 1 in observance of the New Year’s Holiday. Tuesday’s garbage and recycling will be collected on Wednesday, January 2. Please have at curbside by AM. The landfill will be closed on Tuesday, January 1 and there will be no Transit Bus Service on Tuesday, January 1.