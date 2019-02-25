on 02/25/2019 |

Community and Church Events– Monday, February 25, 2019

Barren County Parks and Recreation Baseball and Softball signups are ongoing. You may sign up on the website by going to barrencounty.ky.gov and click on Department and Agencies and click on signup. There will be no late signups. March 6 is the deadline. The cost is $40 per child.

The Arc of Barren County and the Barren County Special Olympics invite you to a Proclamation Signing with Glasgow City and Barren County Officials declaring March Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month on Wednesday, February 27 at 3:30pm at the Immanuel Baptist Church. You do not have to be a member of the Arc or Special Olympics to attend.

Bill Whittaker, former pastor of Glasgow Baptist Church, author and public speaker, will be the speaker at the Barren County Historical Society meeting to be Thursday, February 28 at 6PM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. This church, the second oldest in Glasgow, celebrated its 200th anniversary last year, and over its existence the church has touched the lives of many Glasgow and Barren County citizens. It became the “mother church” to other Baptist churches during the years. Whittaker recently authored a book on the church for their anniversary; copies will be available at the meeting. He will be sharing stories and photographs from the past which also is a history of Glasgow and its citizens. The public is invited; there is no charge for attendance.

Barren County Republican Women’s Club meeting will be Thursday, February 28 at 5:30PM, at FAB Studios and Catering Company at 201 W. Water St, Glasgow. Installation of Officers. Guest Speaker Lee Watts. Contact Club President Helen Eshom at 270.590.9656 or heleneshom@yahoo.com to reserve $10 meal.

The AM Book Discussion of the book Family Linen will meet on Thursday, February 28 at 10am at the Mary Wood Weldon Library. Pick up your copy today.

Glasgow Faith Church will hold their quarterly singing on Saturday, March 2 at 6PM with Out of the Box, featuring Melissa Ann Harper from Columbus, Indiana. The church is located at 3050 Old Bowling Green Road. The pastor is Roger Poynter. For more information call 670-8559.

Park City Lions Club ‘s Annual Pancake Breakfast will be Saturday, March 2 starting at 0630AM and cooking until all are fed or 1100 am whichever comes first. We will be cooking pancakes, sausage, biscuits, and gravy, milk, coffee, and juice. Come out enjoy a delicious breakfast, socialize, and support our worthy activities

Meet the Scotties Spring Sports is Monday, March 4 at 5PM in the cafeteria of Glasgow High School with player introductions beginning at 6:00 pm in the gym. We will serve hot dogs, chips, a dessert and water. This event is free to the public so come out and “Meet the Scotties”.

Revival services will begin at the Pleasant Home Missionary Baptist Church, Sunday, March 3rd at 7PM nightly. Helpers for the revival will be Bro. Sammie Norris, Bro. Terrell Kingrey, Bro. Shannon Arnett, Bro. Ricky Huff, Brother, Tim Eaton. Brother, Jeremy England, pastor.

The Glasgow/Barren County Retired Teachers will meet Thursday, March 7 at 10:30AM at the Barren County Innovation Zone. Guest speaker will be Margaret Sims, KRTA Health Insurance Co-Chair. Winner of the local Grandparent Essay Contest will be recognized.

Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting will meet on Monday, March 11 in the high school library at 4:30PM.

Battle of the “Dog” Bowls, will be held on Saturday, March 16 from 5 to 7PM. This is a fundraiser for BRAWA. For a $5 donation you get to sample three of your favorite chilies. Vote for your favorite chili and enjoy a night out.

Crossroads Life Center is hosting a concert Saturday, March 16 at Plaza Theatre in Glasgow. The concert will host Unspoken’s Just Give Me Jesus tour and will feature North Point InsideOut along with Caitie Hurst. Tickets are available at the Plaza and proceeds benefit Crossroads Life Center. Please support this event by purchasing tickets today!

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet, Tuesday, March 19 at 3:30pm at the school.

Barren County Middle School SBDM meeting for April will be Tuesday, April 16 at 3:30PM at the school.

Barren County Middle School SBDM meeting will be Tuesday, May 21 at 3:30PM at the school.