on 02/04/2019 |

Community and Church Events– Monday, February 4, 2019

Sing a Book My Baby will be held at the Mary Wood Weldon Library today at 9:30AM. The program focuses on ways to play with your bay, promoting sensory exploration and developing thinking skills and socialization.

LifeSkills, Inc. Therapeutic Foster Care works with children who have a variety of needs; and offers training, support and financial assistance to therapeutic foster parents. If you would like to learn more, there is an information meeting this Thursday, February 7 starting at 6pm, located at LifeSkills, Inc. Please contact Amanda Niedwick at 270-901-5753 for more information.

The 20th annual Fundraiser for Caverna High School Athletics Baseball Team will be held this Saturday, February 9 at the Caverna High School Gym. It’s the Ultimate Championship Wrestling with bell time beginning at 7:30PM. There will also be a Meet and Greet WWE Hall of Fame Star Jimmy Hart from 5 to 6:30PM. For more information about ticket prices or to purchase tickets call the school office Monday through Friday at 773-2828 or Coach Frank at 606-813-0235.

The Barren County Republican Party is hosting their annual Lincoln Day Dinner this Saturday, February 9 at the Cave City Convention Center. Doors open at 5:00 pm and the program will start at 6:00pm. For tickets call 270-404-0161 or 270-576-6220 or 270-651-8108.

The Friends of the Library are hosting their annual sweet winter event, Chocolate around the World this Saturday, February 9 from 9AM to 3PM at the library. Sample chocolate from 3 countries for $2 or from 6 countries for $3 and vote for your favorite. Books, CDs, movies and delicious baked goods for you and your Valentine will be available for purchase. As an added treat, meet children’s author Ethan Goodrum, who will be selling and autographing his picture book “Night Derby”. All proceeds support the library’s science, technology, engineering, art and math programs for children. For more information contact the library at 270-651-2824.

There will be a program about the evolution of Gospel Music from slavery to the present day by Pastor Chris Curry of the Oak Grove Baptist Church this Saturday, February 9 at 1PM at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center. Music will be performed by the Liberty District Laymen Choir.

Austin Masonic Lodge 847 Annual Chili Supper will be this Saturday, February 9 from 5PM to 8PM. For $5 you can eat Red Chili, White Chili, Potato Soup, Hotdogs, Dessert and a drink.

Free Bethel General Baptist Church in Cave City welcomes their new pastor, Brother Donald Appleby with Sunday service at 10AM and Sunday school at 11. Midweek services are at 6PM on Thursday nights with Leon Crump.

The Kentucky Career Center Glasgow location is currently being renovated. During this time services are being provided at the Western KY University Glasgow Campus, located at, 129 500 Hilltopper Way, 2nd floor. For more information call 270-746-7245, or email kcc@careerteam.com. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our customers.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky has begun the “Crisis” portion of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. This program assists households that are in a home heating crisis. For more information call 651-8171.

Caverna Decision Making Council will meet on Monday, February 11 in the high school library at 4:30PM.

The Sneed Family will sing at the Carve Rock Baptist Church in Morgantown on Saturday, February 16 at 5PM.

Glasgow Musicale’s first 2019 program is scheduled for Saturday, February 16 at 6:30 PM at First United Methodist Church Family Life Center. It’s a “Cabernet Night of Piano and Song with Todd and Lisa Woodward and Friends. The program is admission free with no advance reservations or tickets required but guests are invited to bring an appetizer or dessert to share.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed on Monday, February 18 in observance of the President’s Day Holiday. Monday’s garbage will be picked up on Tuesday, February 19. Please have at curbside by 7AM. Glasgow Landfill will be closed and there will be no transit bus service that day.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, February 19 at the school.

Physical therapist Alexis Smith will speak about Common Misconceptions of Pelvic health Physical Therapy, Tuesday, February 19 from 12PM to1PM and T.J. Samson Health Pavilion Community Center. Bring sack lunch and drinks will be provided.

Barren County Special Olympics will sponsor “Breakfast for the Bowlers” on Saturday, February 23 from 7 to 10AM at the Barren County Middle School. Menu consists of Pancakes, Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Milk, Coffee and Orange Juice. There will also be an auction, raffles, 50/50 drawing and prizes. Money raised goes to send Special Olympic Athletes Bryan Cheely and Ronnie England to National Unified Partner Bowling Championship.

Crossroads Life Center is hosting a concert Saturday, March 16 at Plaza Theatre in Glasgow. The concert will host Unspoken’s Just Give Me Jesus tour and will feature North Point InsideOut along with Caitie Hurst. Tickets are available at the Plaza and proceeds benefit Crossroads Life Center. Please support this event by purchasing tickets today!

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, March 19 at 3:30pm at the school.