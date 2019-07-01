Logo


Community and Church Events- Monday, January 7, 2019

Donald Applebee will peach at the Free Bethel Church Sunday, January 13 at 10AM.   The church is located at 10th and Broadway in Cave City.

Sing a Book My Baby will meet today at 9:30am at the Mary Wood Weldon Library.

The American Red Cross is urging people to donate this month to help meet the need for blood and platelets. They will be set up today at the Lera B. Mitchell Clubhouse in Glasgow from 2 to 6PM.

On Wednesday, January 9 there will be an acrylic painting class at the Mary Wood Weldon Library at 9:30am. The supply cost is $5 per person.  Pay and register at the library.

Coloring isn’t just for kids anymore. It can reduce anxiety and create focus. Come to the Mary Wood Weldon Library on Thursday, January 10 at 10AM.  The library will provide coloring pages, supplies and refreshments.

Beska Moore will be the instructor of a Chair Yoga Class at 12PM Thursday, January 10 at the Mary Wood Weldon Library. Sign up at the library.

The American Red Cross is urging people to donate this month to help meet the need for blood and platelets.  Several opportunities in this area which include Friday, January 11 at the Brownsville Community Center from 1 to 6PM.

Caverna High School SBDM Council will meet on Monday, January 14 in the high school library at 4:30pM

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, January 15 at 3:30pm at the school.

The American Red Cross is urging people to donate this month to help meet the need for blood and platelets.  Several opportunities in this area which include Thursday, January 17 at the Barren County YMCA from 10AM to 2PM.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed on Monday, January 21 in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr Holiday.   Garbage that day will be picked up the following day on Tuesday, January 22.  Glasgow Landfill will be closed and there will be no city bus services that day.

The American Red Cross is urging people to donate this month to help meet the need for blood and platelets.  Several opportunities in this area which include Wednesday, January 30 at Bowling Community Park in Edmonton from 1 to 6PM.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky LIHEAP Subsidy Program to help low income households in need of energy assistance is ongoing. Applications will be taken in alphabetic order on the first letter of the head of the household last name. Applicant must bring most recent heating bill, social security card or permanent resident card for each member of household and proof of household income for preceding months. Community Action is located at 411 Happy Valley Road and hours are 8 to 4 Tuesday through Friday and 8 to 5 on Monday.  For more information go to our website, www.casoky.org.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, February 19 at the school.

 

